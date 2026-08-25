BLK RVA Community Awards Celebrate Black Excellence in RVA

Richmond came together Friday night to celebrate the people, businesses and organizations helping shape the city’s Black culture and community hosted by Kiss Richmond’s Ms. Community Clo.

The 2026 BLK RVA Community Awards, presented Wells Fargo, took place August 21 at the Hippodrome Theater, bringing together community leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives and change makers for an evening throughout the Richmond Region. (BLKRVA)

The annual celebration highlights the history, resilience, innovation and economic impact of Richmond’s Black community while recognizing individuals and organizations making an impact through arts and entertainment, food and drink, community and history. (BLKRVA)

A Night of Well-Deserved Recognition

This year’s awards recognized several Richmond-area individuals and organizations for their contributions to the community.

Among the night’s winners were Henrico County Juneteenth Celebration, which received the Cultural Enrichment Award; Black Girls of RVA, which received the Rising Community Impact Award; 63Thirty5 Restaurant, which received the Rooted Community Impact Award; Charlotte’s Southern Deli, which received the Culinary Impact Award; and Shockoe Institute, which received the Cultural Preservation Award.

And for Richmond’s hip-hop community, the night brought a special moment for Shaqwan “Mad Skillz” Lewis.

Mad Skillz Takes Home Moment of the Year Award

Source: RADIO ONE RICHMOND / Radio One Richmond

Mad Skillz was named the recipient of the Moment of the Year Award presented by Genworth | CareScout. (BLKRVA)

The Richmond-based hip-hop icon has spent more than two decades building his legacy as an MC, songwriter, producer, DJ and cultural recording artist and songwriter. His career has included work as a recording artist and songwriter as well as his national recognized “Rap Up” series and continued contributions to hip-hop culture.

For a Richmond artist who has continued to influence hip-hop and the city’s cultural landscape, the recognition was another meaningful addition to an already impressive career.

Bambi Catches Up With Mad Skillz

Following the awards ceremony, Bambi has the opportunity to sit down with Mad Skillz an interview.

The conversation gives viewers a chance to hear directly from Skillz following his big night, including his thoughts on receiving the award and what the recognition means to him.

Watch Bambi’s full interview with Mad Skillz below:

Related | The Barbie Takes on The BLK RVA Community Awards

The interview is another opportunity to celebrate a Richmond voice who has continued to make an impact on hip-hop and the culture surrounding it.

Celebrating the People Shaping Richmond

The BLK RVA Community Awards are about more than trophies. The event shines a spotlight on the people and organizations whose work continues to strengthen Richmond’s Black community and contribute to the region’s cultural identity.

From artists and entertainers to restaurants, community organizations and history-makers, this year’s honorees represent the many ways Black Richmond continues to grow, create and make an impact.

Congratulations to all of the 2026 BLK RVA Community Awards winners – and especially to Mad Skillz on his Moment of the Year Award.

Watch Bambi’s exclusive interview with Mad Skillz on YouTube for more from the Richmond hip-hop icon following his BLK RVA Community Awards win.

BLK RVA Community Awards Celebrates Black Excellence in RVA was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com