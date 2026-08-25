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BLK RVA Community Awards Celebrate Black Excellence in RVA

BLK RVA Community Awards Celebrates Black Excellence in RVA

Published on August 25, 2026
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A person in a red outfit standing on a stage with large "RVA" letters and a large screen displaying abstract graphics.

Richmond came together Friday night to celebrate the people, businesses and organizations helping shape the city’s Black culture and community hosted by Kiss Richmond’s Ms. Community Clo.

The 2026 BLK RVA Community Awards, presented Wells Fargo, took place August 21 at the Hippodrome Theater, bringing together community leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives and change makers for an evening throughout the Richmond Region. (BLKRVA)

The annual celebration highlights the history, resilience, innovation and economic impact of Richmond’s Black community while recognizing individuals and organizations making an impact through arts and entertainment, food and drink, community and history. (BLKRVA)

A Night of Well-Deserved Recognition

This year’s awards recognized several Richmond-area individuals and organizations for their contributions to the community.

Among the night’s winners were Henrico County Juneteenth Celebration, which received the Cultural Enrichment Award; Black Girls of RVA, which received the Rising Community Impact Award; 63Thirty5 Restaurant, which received the Rooted Community Impact Award; Charlotte’s Southern Deli, which received the Culinary Impact Award; and Shockoe Institute, which received the Cultural Preservation Award.

And for Richmond’s hip-hop community, the night brought a special moment for Shaqwan “Mad Skillz” Lewis.

Mad Skillz Takes Home Moment of the Year Award

A large screen displays a man in a tuxedo at what appears to be an awards show or event, with colorful lighting and decorations surrounding the stage.
Source: RADIO ONE RICHMOND / Radio One Richmond

Mad Skillz was named the recipient of the Moment of the Year Award presented by Genworth | CareScout. (BLKRVA)

The Richmond-based hip-hop icon has spent more than two decades building his legacy as an MC, songwriter, producer, DJ and cultural recording artist and songwriter. His career has included work as a recording artist and songwriter as well as his national recognized “Rap Up” series and continued contributions to hip-hop culture.

For a Richmond artist who has continued to influence hip-hop and the city’s cultural landscape, the recognition was another meaningful addition to an already impressive career.

Four people standing on stage, two women in colorful dresses and two men in suits, holding a framed artwork.

Bambi Catches Up With Mad Skillz

Following the awards ceremony, Bambi has the opportunity to sit down with Mad Skillz an interview.

The conversation gives viewers a chance to hear directly from Skillz following his big night, including his thoughts on receiving the award and what the recognition means to him.

Watch Bambi’s full interview with Mad Skillz below:

Related | The Barbie Takes on The BLK RVA Community Awards

The interview is another opportunity to celebrate a Richmond voice who has continued to make an impact on hip-hop and the culture surrounding it.

Celebrating the People Shaping Richmond

A group of people holding colorful artwork on stage at an event, with a large screen displaying event branding in the background.

The BLK RVA Community Awards are about more than trophies. The event shines a spotlight on the people and organizations whose work continues to strengthen Richmond’s Black community and contribute to the region’s cultural identity.

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From artists and entertainers to restaurants, community organizations and history-makers, this year’s honorees represent the many ways Black Richmond continues to grow, create and make an impact.

Congratulations to all of the 2026 BLK RVA Community Awards winners – and especially to Mad Skillz on his Moment of the Year Award.

Watch Bambi’s exclusive interview with Mad Skillz on YouTube for more from the Richmond hip-hop icon following his BLK RVA Community Awards win.

BLK RVA Community Awards Celebrates Black Excellence in RVA was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

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