Richmond School Remains Closed, Tests Shows Mold

Students and parents will have to put the start of the ‘first day’ on hold for now. Richmond Public Schools (RPS) say the source of the mold has been found and remediation is currently underway. The more recent testing still shows mold is present and they can not hold classes. RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said the school district will partner with the YMCA and Richmond Department of Parks and Rec to assist parents who are in need of childcare while school is closed. Kamras said he will keep parents updated twice a day on mold testing, and the school would be tested monthly once classes begin in the building.

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