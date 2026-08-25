Community Conversations with Trustice Law Group: How Does It All Get Divided?

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Divorce can raise some big questions—especially when it comes to the house, retirement accounts, debt, vehicles, and other property.

So, how does it all get divided?

Virginia has a legal framework for determining how marital property and debt are handled, but every situation is different. Understanding what may be considered marital or separate property—and what factors can affect the division—is an important first step.

At Trustice Law Group, we help you understand your options so you can make informed decisions about what comes next.

⚖️ Real Law. Real Talk. Real Options.

🌐 trustice.us

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