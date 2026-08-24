Source: Deion Allen / @96dna

Lady B Basement Party Brings Hip-Hop Legends to Philadelphia’s Dell Music Center

Philadelphia’s summer concert season got another dose of old-school hip-hop and R&B as the Lady B Basement Party took over the The Dell Music Center on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026.

The 7 p.m. show featured a star-studded lineup celebrating some of the artists and sounds that helped shape hip-hop and R&B. According to event listings, performers included Silk, Kool Moe Dee, Kwam.e, Force MD’s, Tracey Lee, Tuff Crew, Grand Pooh of Krown Rulers and Large Professor, with Lady B leading the Basement Party experience.

The Lady B Basement Party has become a recurring summer attraction at the Dell, giving longtime fans a chance to celebrate classic music while introducing younger audiences to artists who helped build the culture.

With another strong lineup in 2026, the Lady B Basement Party once again brought generations of Philadelphia music fans together for a night centered on nostalgia, live performance and the enduring influence of hip-hop.

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Lady B Basement Party 2026 Recap was originally published on classixphilly.com