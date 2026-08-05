Where Did All The Black Teachers Go? The Alarming Crisis Threatening The Future Of Black Students

Source: chanuth / Getty Black teachers have long been the backbone of our education system, helping shape generations of students into leaders, thinkers, and decision-makers. They do more than teach lessons; they provide mentorship, representation, and a sense of belonging for students who often see themselves reflected in their classrooms for the first time. RELATED CONTENT: Teacher Appreciation Week: She Got ‘Kicked Out’ In 8th Grade — Now She Runs The School As Athletic Director But across the country, Black educators remain severely underrepresented. As schools continue to struggle with teacher shortages and retention challenges, a critical question remains: What happens when the educators who have historically played such an important role in student success begin disappearing from classrooms? How many Black teachers are there in the United States, and what can be done to ensure they are supported, valued, and protected?

The data paints a troubling picture. For years, states including California have invested in efforts to recruit and retain Black teachers, yet progress has remained limited. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), USAFacts, and other sources, Black educators continue to represent a small share of the nation’s teaching workforce. During the 2020–21 school year, just over 6% of U.S. teachers were Black, according to NCES data. USAFacts noted that Black men represented only 1.3% of all teachers, despite Black students making up approximately 15% of the nation’s student population that year. While the number of Black teachers increased slightly by 2022, they remained significantly underrepresented compared with other groups. In 2022, more than seven in 10 teachers (71.7%) were white. Hispanic teachers represented 11.6% of the workforce, while Black teachers accounted for just 9.4%. The shortage of Black educators can be seen across all levels of the education system. As of 2024, approximately 70% of teachers in pre-K through secondary schools were white. Secondary schools had the highest concentration of white teachers, with 86.2% of educators identifying as white, leaving Black teachers deeply underrepresented at those levels. Source: Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels.com However, there are areas where Black educators have maintained a stronger presence. Black teachers represent 18.9% of preschool and kindergarten educators, demonstrating the importance of understanding what helps attract and retain Black educators in early learning environments, and how those strategies can be expanded throughout the education system. The challenge is not simply recruiting Black teachers into classrooms; it is ensuring they have the support, respect, and resources needed to stay. High teacher preparation costs and low salaries are hurting our Black educators. Among the barriers standing in the way are the rising cost of teacher preparation programs, certification requirements, demanding workloads, and a lack of support once Black educators enter the profession, according to EdSource. “Black teachers leave the profession because they don’t feel supported for what they are able to bring to the table in terms of their unique experiences, and they leave because of the fact that they are not seen as equal to their colleagues,” Brenda Walker, a Black teacher who is president of Associated Chino Teachers, told the publication during a 2024 interview. Compensation disparities also remain a concern. According to a 2024 RAND survey obtained by K-12 Dive, during the 2023–2024 school year, the average Black K–12 public school teacher earned $65,013 annually compared with $70,695 for white teachers. That difference represents a 6% wage gap, meaning Black teachers earned roughly $5,682 less per year than their white colleagues. The same survey found that Black teachers were more likely than white teachers to report performing additional unpaid work. They were also more likely to say their base pay was inadequate and that compensation concerns played a major role in their consideration of leaving the profession.

The loss of Black teachers affects more than workforce diversity; it affects students. A growing body of research shows that students of color benefit academically and socially when they have teachers of color. Studies have found that having a teacher of color can lead to higher test scores, stronger engagement, and an increased likelihood of college enrollment and graduation. During an interview with CenterBlacked on May 7 for National Teacher Appreciation Day, Kelsey Nicole Nelson, a D.C. based sportscaster, shared a fond memory of her Black music teacher who showed her the power of “authenticity” and what it looked like to be your unapologetic self. She also shared a beautiful memory of her first Black female teacher, Mrs. Vance, who showed her how to be excellent and “set the bar” high. But the impact extends beyond students of color. Travis Bristol, an associate professor of education at UC Berkeley who has conducted extensive research on the topic, explained that Black teachers positively influence all students. “The framing, I think historically, has been that Black teachers are just good for Black students,” Bristol told EdSource in 2021.“And while that is true, it is also true that Black teachers are lowering the suspension rates of students who are not Black.” NBA alum Etan Thomas told CenterBlacked in May that Black teachers were important throughout his educational journey, “holding him accountable,” “pushing” him and telling him that they “believed” in him every step of the way, even when times were tough in school.

Representation in the classroom also helps students develop confidence, leadership skills, and a stronger sense of possibility. When students see Black educators leading classrooms, mentoring young people, and shaping school communities, they witness what success and leadership can look like. Atlanta School Board Member Alfred “Shivy” Brooks highlighted that impact in a powerful Instagram video shared in August 2025. Brooks, a teacher at Charles Drew High School in Clayton County, Georgia, shared a now-viral video celebrating his fellow Black male educators, a group that remains one of the most underrepresented populations in America’s schools.