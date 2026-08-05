Black Business Social Series | Black Business Month Richmond
Radio One Richmond Presents The Black Business Month Social Series
Celebrate Black Business Month in Richmond
This August, Radio One Richmond and Trustice Law Group invite entrepreneurs, professionals and community leaders to celebrate Black Business Month at The Black Business Social Series.
Join us for three evenings of networking, live music, great food and meaningful connections with Black business owners and professionals from across the Richmond area.
Whether you are growing your business, looking to collaborate, or simply want to support the local business community, this event is the perfect place to connect.
Event Details
Location: Trevor’s Grill and Tavern 4106 Williamsburg Rd. Richmond, VA 23231
Dates
- Thursday, August 13
- Thursday, August 20
- Thursday, August 27
Time
6:30PM – 9:00PM
What to Expect
Each Black Business Social Will Feature:
- Networking opportunities with local business owners and professionals
- Live Music
- Great Food
- Opportunities to discover and support Black-owned businesses in Richmond
- A welcoming atmosphere designed to build relationships and community
Come Ready to Connect
This is a celebration of Richmond’s Black business community.
Guests are encouraged to:
- Dress to impress
- Bring plenty of business cards
- Be ready to introduce yourself
- Make new connections and build lasting relationships
Whether you’re an established entrepreneur, a new business owner, or a professional looking to expand your network, you’ll find valuable opportunities at every event.
Celebrate Black Business Month With Us
Mark your calendar and join Radio One Richmond for an evening of conversation, collaboration, and celebration.
We look forward to seeing you there!
Radio One Richmond Presents The Black Business Month Social Series was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
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