Colman Domingo Reveals The 2.5 Hr Transformation Into Joe Jackson

Actor Colman Domingo just revealed that in order to portray Joe Jackson in the biopic “Michael”, he went through a 2 1/2 hour prosthetic transplant and colored eye contacts. The epic portrayal is one of the many reasons that “Michael” is the highest grossing biopic with $1.016 billion worldwide, surpassing “Oppenheimer” ($976.8 million) and “Bohemian Rhapsody” ($911 million).

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