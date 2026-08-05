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Blogger Perez Hilton Livestreams Self-Harm Video, Police Called

Law enforcement intervened at the home on blogger Perez Hilton after social media viewers watched a livestream video which depicted self harm and leading to TikTok moderators suspending him.

Published on August 5, 2026
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Law enforcement intervened at the home on blogger Perez Hilton after social media viewers watched a livestream video which depicted self harm and leading to TikTok moderators suspending him. Miami-Dade Sheriff’s office reported that Perez was “safely recovered” and receiving medical attention at a local hospital.

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