A$AP Rocky Cancels Logo Design Collab Due To DM Screenshot
Fair Game? A$AP Rocky Cancels Logo Design Collab Due To DM Screenshot
As a heavy hitter in the worlds of music and fashion to brand endorsements and eclectic home decor, it goes without saying that working alongside A$AP Rocky would be a dream come true for any self-proclaimed creative. What if the man himself even sought you out on social media for your skills?
A popular graphic designer was lucky enough to recently experience that reality. However, his fairytale came to an end before it got a chance to begin due to an overzealous decision to re-share a private DM with the Harlem-born emcee.
Let’s just say the title of his latest album, Don’t Be Dumb, definitely rings true right about now!
RELATED: ‘Shut The F*** Up’: A$AP Rocky Responds To Critics Of His Don’t Be Dumb Tour Behavior, Calls Cap On Rihanna Disrespect
Allan Peters of Peters Design Company is no stranger to big name clients, having already worked for the likes of Target, Gatorade, ESPN Magazine, Nike and Patagonia to name a few. That’s why it comes as a bit of a surprise that he figured it would be a good idea to publicly share the message-for-hire between him and Rocky to his one million followers on Instagram. “THIS IS JUST DISTASTEFUL,” the 37-year-old rap star wrote in all-caps as a comment on the publicly-shared image (seen above), also adding, “WELL I GUESS WE WONT BE WORKING, BEST OF LUCK BUDDY” [sic].
While no word on which brand logo revisions he was inquiring about specifically, it wouldn’t be a bad guess to assume it’s for his AWGE creative agency.
Being that the message itself didn’t reveal too much sensitive information, could it be argued that Rocky’s reaction was a bit too harsh? In his attempt to prove the lesson to Peters, an admittedly sublime graphic designer in his own right, does it do more damage to Rocky’s initial needs or open up the field for a more respectable collaborator to step in?
Take a look below at how some people are reacting to A$AP Rocky’s negative response to seeing his DM screengrabbed and shared by a potential client:
1. I don’t think he cares….
He’s good with or without Asap Rocky 🤣
via @DrainTheVeil
2. this is the definition of keep your mouth closed. Don’t let everyone know your moves.
via @ColonSimeJphd8
3. Why would someone want to share dms of business….this guy just destroyed progress
via @ShawnKazarb
4. Imagine ASAP ROCKY reaches out to work and you decide to air out private convos to one million randos on ig, Graphic Design culture is plagued with Dweebs @AllanPeters
via @saymobeendead
5. I understand ASAP Rocky. He’s a popular musician who’s likely trying to move stealthily in order to manage his rollout properly. Posting a potential client’s enquiry before you even respond is just tacky and quite frankly, unprofessional.
via @a_idume
6. A$AP Rocky pulled a job offer after the designer posted his private DMs to look important. Let that sit. You just showed every future client you can’t be trusted with a simple conversation. Discretion is currency. Nobody builds with the man who leaks the room.
via @AngrymanChannel
7. Let cuz be excited for themselves, all this non chalant shit sucks bro, ain’t like he broke any NDA or no shit like that, what you trynna be all secretive for Rocky? Chill out breh
via @Sciikosis
8. People underestimate how small creative industries actually are.
A$AP Rocky reaches out privately — that’s a sign of genuine interest, not a press release. The moment you screenshot and post that, you’ve told every major artist, label, and creative director exactly who you are. No NDA needed. You just auditioned your character in public and failed. I feel the opportunity was never just the job but the trust that came with it.
via @thetweetinggoat
9. Posting a dm from a MAJOR artist on my main account would never happen not even a mid size underground one. Not finna block my blessings.
via @HC93_
10. The creator was very excited over the possibility of collaborating with Asap Rocky but also wanted to prove to his audience that he is sought after by established celebrities. The later is a fundamental flaw because it prioritize celebrity acknowledgement over building a brand to be accessed by average people.
via @WonderOfNigeria
Fair Game? A$AP Rocky Cancels Logo Design Collab Due To DM Screenshot was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
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