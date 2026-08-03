Tyler Lepley Enters The Alleged Cheating Chat As Dirty Dog Drama Surfaces Days After His Miracle Matrimony, Fuels Open Relationship Speculation

Right after Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts jumped the broom, social media jumped on the rumors that he allegedly cheated right before the wedding. Amid all the chatter, some are speculating that the Harlem hottie entered the chat to seemingly cosign claims about having an open relationship.

Source: Gotham/GC Images / Gotham/GC Images

Chile, can internet instigators let them enjoy the honeymoon first?

By the time clips of Tyler’s dirty sprite sliding down the aisle to Future went viral from the stunning Cabo ceremony, fans joked that it was a bad omen. Now some think they were onto something because the former P-Valley co-stars went from their congrats over their viral wedding to cheating rumors.

Over the weekend, an anonymous account ran the receipts online with screenshots of alleged DMs and text messages between Tyler and a woman who isn’t his beautiful bride.

According to The Shade Room, a source confirmed that the messages include his real phone number. The screenshots included conversations dated from January 2026 and last year about planning times and locations to link up.

“I’d tell you to pull up now if it was up to me,” one message said.

In addition to a $350 Zelle payment attached to his name and coordinating around the unknown woman’s schedule, they negotiate whether to meet while her “period is kinda ending right now lol so I don’t want to ruin the mood to be honest.” To which Tyler allegedly replied, “We got a shower for all that we grown.”

The anonymous account, which referred to the Ruth & Boaz star as a “freaky frog”, also noted:

“I don’t have to say ‘allegedly’ because everything is FACTUAL!! Boots on the ground journalism.”

Neither newlywed has broken their silence to directly address the allegations, but Tyler did seem to enter the cheating chat. According to TSR, his reaction to a comment seemed to shut down one rumor while sparking a new one about his relationship.

One IG reply said, “So they have an open relationship?? Not judging just asking.”

Fans think that theory isn’t just social media shade since Tyler “liked” it.

Welp, there’s no telling if this is a mid-scroll slip of the finger or confirmation about the real tea behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, the new Mrs. Lepley appeared to throw some shade at the scandal by posting more gorgeous wedding photos with the caption “Til Death.”

Oop! It sounds like the unbothered baddie isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Either way, one of social media’s favorite couples will only have us talking even more as they start this new chapter of their lives.

Tyler Lepley Enters The Alleged Cheating Chat As Dirty Dog Drama Surfaces Days After His Miracle Matrimony, Fuels Open Relationship Speculation was originally published on bossip.com