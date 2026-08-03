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Jaafar Jackson Set To Join Forces With Will Smith In Next Movie

Jaafar Jackson has been riding high off the huge success of the biopic "Michael" but now is focused on his next project as he joins the cast of thriller "Supemax" with Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb.

Published on August 3, 2026
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Jaafar Jackson has been riding high off the huge success of the biopic “Michael” but now is focused on his next project as he joins the cast of thriller “Supemax” with Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb. The film explores two FBI agents investigating a maximum-security prison murder.

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