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Marvel’s “Blade” No Longer Happening, Mahershala Ali Confirms

Mahershala Ali has confirmed the news that Marvel Studios has moved on from the rumored "Blade" project for other ideas a major setback with Director Bassam Tariq departing.

Published on August 3, 2026
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Mahershala Ali has confirmed the news that Marvel Studios has moved on from the rumored “Blade” project for other ideas a major setback with Director Bassam Tariq departing. This news has not slowed Mahershala down as he has joined forces with the director anyway to do a bloody action movie titled “Your Mother Your mother your Mother” which is due out September 25th in select theaters.

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