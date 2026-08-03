Marvel’s “Blade” No Longer Happening, Mahershala Ali Confirms
Mahershala Ali has confirmed the news that Marvel Studios has moved on from the rumored “Blade” project for other ideas a major setback with Director Bassam Tariq departing. This news has not slowed Mahershala down as he has joined forces with the director anyway to do a bloody action movie titled “Your Mother Your mother your Mother” which is due out September 25th in select theaters.
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