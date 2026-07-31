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Hensley Legal Group Continues Giving Back with "Backpa...

Hensley Legal Group Continues Giving Back with "Backpacks for Good"

During our visit, WTLC's JC caught up with John Hensley, who shared what inspired the initiative and why giving back to the community remains at the heart of everything they do.

Published on July 31, 2026
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As families across Central Indiana get ready for another school year, one local organization is helping make that transition a little easier.

106.7 WTLC stopped by the Hensley Legal Group office in Greenwood to check out this year’s Backpacks for Good event, where thousands of students are receiving free backpacks filled with school supplies.

During our visit, WTLC’s JC caught up with John Hensley, who shared what inspired the initiative and why giving back to the community remains at the heart of everything they do.

RELATED: Backpacks for Good Returns With Free School Supplies for Indiana Families

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“The big reason we do this is just who we are. Giving back to the community has been important to us because this community has been so good to us.”

Now in its sixth year, the program has provided an incredible 60,000 backpacks to local students, helping families prepare for the first day of school without the added financial stress.

JC reflected on last year’s event, remembering the long lines of families waiting for backpacks and school supplies and how much the community has come to rely on the event.

“School starts earlier than it used to, so parents are always trying to find those last minute supplies,” JC said. “Being able to get a backpack and school supplies for free really helps take the pressure off families.”

Hensley says that’s exactly why the event continues to grow.

“We’ve received so many emails and pre registrations because people count on this. Times are tough right now, and it feels really good to take a little of that burden off families. It’s a win for everyone.”

106.7 WTLC is proud to partner with organizations like Hensley Legal Group that continue investing in the community and helping local students start the school year with confidence.

Check out our full interview with John Hensley, and see photos from the event below and learn more about the impact Backpacks for Good continues to make across Central Indiana.

Blue and yellow banner with "Backpack 4 Good" logo and arrow
Hensley Legal Group
Two young women wearing matching blue shirts and backpacks, smiling and standing in front of boxes and red heart-shaped balloons.
Hensley Legal Group
Volunteers loading boxes of donated items into a truck in a parking lot.
Hensley Legal Group
People loading boxes and bags into the back of a red truck with "INDY'S #1 RADIO LEADER" branding.
Hensley Legal Group
Outdoor tent with "Acme" logo, boxes and people at a community event or donation drive in a parking lot.
Hensley Legal Group
A group of people sorting and packing boxes of donated items in a parking lot, with a black car and other vehicles visible in the background.
Hensley Legal Group
A tent with the banner "Indy's R&B Leader" and the 106.7 WTLC logo, with three people standing behind a table with red heart-shaped balloons.
Hensley Legal Group
Four people, including a person in a red mascot costume, posing for a photo in front of a building with "107" visible.
Hensley Legal Group
A group of people unloading boxes from a car in a parking lot, with a large vehicle in the background.
Hensley Legal Group
Two people standing in front of a building with boxes labeled "Orange", "Black", "Pink", and "Purple".
Hensley Legal Group
A group of people holding colorful balloon displays in front of a commercial building with the word "Approved" visible.
Hensley Legal Group backpack

Hensley Legal Group Continues Giving Back with "Backpacks for Good" was originally published on wtlcfm.com

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