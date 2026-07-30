Shiloh Hendrix Gets Slap On The Wrist After Attack On Black Child

Source: Shiloh Hendrix / GiveSendGo/Screenshot

The angry white woman whose racism got triggered when, according to her, a small Black child took something out of her child’s diaper bag at a park in Rochester, Minn., resulting in her hurling racial slurs at him, was found guilty of disorderly conduct this month, but she was found not guilty on the misdemeanor charge that was actually related to her actions as a despicable bigot, whose abject Klan-ish-ness couldn’t even be deterred by the innocence of 8-year-old.

According to MPR News, 37-year-old Shiloh Hendrix was found guilty of one count of disorderly conduct in the incident at Roy Sutherland playground in Soldier’s Field Park and immediately sentenced to probation, ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, and ordered to complete community service. The guilty verdict was related, not to the child she attacked, but to her behavior towards the Black man who confronted her about it, whom she also called the N-word, and whose confrontation of her went viral on social media last year.

Hendrix initially faced up to 90 days in jail for her actions, but she’ll serve no jail time, provided she doesn’t violate the terms of her probation.

“Ms. Hendrix fully admitted to her hateful and racist conduct, toward a child with a disability and others, and she has profited immensely while showing no remorse,” Rochester City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage said in a statement following the verdict last week.

Hendrix’s attorney, Brian Karalus, wasn’t so happy about the outcome of the trial, which he said he plans to appeal.

“I think it’s pathetic,” Karalus said following the ruling. “I think it’s sad. [I’m] shocked.”

According to MPR, during the trial — in which the child’s father, Shire Jimale, testified about what his son experienced — Karalus often clashed with Assistant Chief Judge Christa M. Daily over evidence, lines of questioning and Karalus’s behavior in the courtroom.

“It was like I was fighting the prosecutor and the judge,” Karalus said. “It was like I’m taking on two parties at the same time: the judge and the prosecutor. It was very bizarre.”

I meeeeeean, was it as “bizarre” as a rabid KKKaren, who behaved like she wanted to lynch a Black child for allegedly doing a thing that would be considered relatively mundane behavior of a small child?

Actually, maybe it’s not so bizarre. Perhaps we just live in a world where a child is not quite a child when they’re a Black child. Perhaps there’s something about rich melanin and negro features that, in the minds of white racists, negates the innocence that is usually immediately apparent to adults when dealing with someone whose age hasn’t even reached double digits yet. Maybe that’s why Hentrix was able to raise close to $900,000 in a GiveSendGo campaign, after crying about being doxxed and threatened, because, apparently, white supremacists who attack Black children over next to nothing aren’t very popular anywhere but where their fellow white supremacists dwell.

And the fact that Hendrix was able to enrich herself by being a bigot who attacked a child makes it extra absurd and caucasified that, according to MPR, “throughout the trial, Karalus’s questioning had little to do with the incident caught on camera, and focused more on Jimale’s credibility and motivations — whether Jimale’s story changed over time and if Jimale’s family sought to profit off the event.” While it’s true that the Rochester branch of the NAACP set up a fundraiser to help the family, raising more than $330,000, which is now in a trust for the child, that money is only a fraction of what a racist raised in funds provided by other racists, who saw Hendrix as a cause to take up on behalf of free speech-loving white supremacists everywhere.

From MPR:

In his closing argument, prosecutor Nicholas Shabel asked the jury to focus on Hendrix’s actions as well as her use of a racial slur. He pointed to testimony from the boy’s father Shire Jimale, law enforcement officials who interviewed Jimale, and the bystander video that he said painted a clear picture: Hendrix chased the boy after he took something from her bag, Hendrix called the boy the n-word as well as the man who started videotaping the incident, and that Hendrix appeared angry and poised to become physically aggressive with the child. Her “screaming at the child, her demeanor, her language all speak to this. All of those are appropriate for your consideration,” said Shabel. In his testimony, Jimale said his son has a history of running away and taking things that don’t belong to him because he is autistic. As a result, the child wears a law enforcement issued GPS tracker that helps police find the child when he runs off.

Karalus reportedly argued that his client’s use of the slur was wrong, but not illegal, and that jurors shouldn’t consider that the child has autism, because that aspect was only meant to draw their sympathy.

Now, to be honest, I agree with him on that last part, but not for the reason he gave.

It really doesn’t matter that the child is autistic; what matters is the child was a child. While Karalus declared during trial that “the government has decided to prosecute speech,” the truth is it wasn’t just about the use of racial slurs, in and of itself, but that Hendrix acted the way she did towards a minor — an 8-year-old — who hadn’t done anything worth being subjected to such rage and hatefulness by a strange adult.

And, again, no one would have a problem seeing that truth if he weren’t a Black child, and that’s why he also needed to be autistic to maximize the empathy a white child would have gotten regardless.

SEE ALSO:

Karen Raises $300K After Calling Black Child N-Word

Judge Denies Motion To Dismiss Charges Against Racist Shiloh Hendrix





Shiloh Hendrix Gets Slap On The Wrist After Attack On Black Child was originally published on newsone.com