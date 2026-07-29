Cardi B Claps Back At Critics Claiming Her Slimmed Down Figure Is Due To Surgery, Credits Weight Loss To Touring & A Breakup

Cardi B regularly posts content, leaving no time for surgery.

Cardi's weight loss is due to touring, diet, and breakup stress.

Cardi is comfortable in her body and has been transparent about past procedures.

Cardi B is always honest with her fans, so she’s especially upset to see surgery rumors circulating just because she slimmed down a little.

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

The “Please Me” rapper took to Instagram Live for an early morning chat with the BardiGang on Tuesday, July 28. While speaking to the camera, Cardi responded to rumors that she recently had surgery to achieve her slimmed-down figure, which fans noticed during a recent performance at New York City’s Pacha nightclub and a video accompanying her upcoming single.

“I’m also tired of you hating-ass b****es,” Cardi began near the 6:44 mark in the recording of her IG Live. “Why every single time that I look snatched up and I look f***ing good, y’all always want to be f***ing shady like, ‘Oh, she got another surgery’ … B****h, I post every week.”

She went on to explain that she wouldn’t have had any time to go under the knife since she regularly posts content to her social media accounts, including recent trips to Paris, London, and Venice.

“When have y’all ever seen me have time off to get surgery? I’m very honest about surgery. I’m very very honest,” she said, going on to add that she previously underwent two liposuction procedures and a buttocks reduction.

While insisting that she’s “naturally petite,” Cardi explained multiple reasons why she’s able to lose weight quickly despite having given birth to four children.

“After I gave birth to my son this year, I lost weight easy. You want to know why? Cuz I went on tour. There was some cities that I ain’t going to front, the food was straight caca. It was straight shit. I wouldn’t even eat like that. I will eat a f***ing salad,” she said. “No lie, when I was on tour, I wouldn’t eat after 5:00 p.m. because if I was to eat anything while I’m performing, I could feel myself about to throw up … And when I get off the stage, my adrenaline be so high that sometimes I wouldn’t even be hungry.”

“And then I went through a breakup. Ladies, shall I say more?” Cardi added, likely referring to her split from Stefon Diggs.

Beyond prior surgery, Cardi let viewers in on some of her actual habits, including drinking fiber supplements, being consistent with her water intake, and eating light for two days ahead of any event she’s attending.

“I’m not sitting down for four months, b***h. I’m outside,” she said elsewhere in the stream. “Like I said, I like my body how it looks right now. I’m comfortable in my skin. Y’all acting like y’all new to this. Y’all been seeing my body for how many years now? Too many.”

Cardi B Claps Back At Critics Claiming Her Slimmed Down Figure Is Due To Surgery, Credits Weight Loss To Touring & A Breakup was originally published on bossip.com