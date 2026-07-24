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BLERD ALERT! Converse x Dragon Ball Z Collection

BLERD ALERT! Converse Got It Right With The Dragon Ball Z Collection

Converse gave fans of the beloved anime series Dragon Ball Z a power up with a collaborative set of Chuck Taylors and apparel.

Published on July 24, 2026
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A pair of Converse sneakers featuring characters from the anime series Dragon Ball Z - Goku in an orange outfit and Trunks in a green outfit, set against a blue background.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation

There’s simply no discussion of anime culture without the mention of Dragon Ball Z, and now Converse is giving fans of the hit series something to go “Super Saiyan” over with the release of a collaborative collection of sneakers and apparel.

The only real question you have now is who to choose: Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Cell, Majin Buu, Shenron or the classic Fusion Dance?

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The Chuck Taylor All Star sits at the center of this collab, with the classic silhouette getting decked out in color themes synonymous with each of the aforementioned characters. The dragonesque Shenron iteration stands out as the sole Chuck 70 style, offering a more premium option for a slightly higher price. Still, each design has its own standout features that diehard fans will spot immediately. Goku’s signature orange gi serves as the base for his colorway design, as the same with Vegeta’s blue bodysuit, Frieza’s purple and white exoskeleton, Cell’s green scaly skin, Majin Buu’s pink puffy build and the unforgettable Gotenks pose that stretches from right to left shoe. Each version has its own set of premium specs — patent leather, canvas, premium leather — that literally come full circle with custom ankle patches that fit their respective themes.

The apparel options are limited to two t-shirts and a hoodie, but it works out overall as you can pretty much mix and match to any shoe in the collection. If the options listed above weren’t enough, Converse is also offering up its Converse By You service to those who think they can create their own Dragon Ball Z sneaker. A variety of graphic options are available, leaving the outcome completely up to the creator.

The Converse x Dragon Ball Z Collection is available now at select retail locations and online, with the “Shenron” Chuck 70 priced at $100 USD, Chuck Taylor All Stars for “Goku,” “Vegeta,” “Cell” and “Freiza” in adult sizes for $80 USD and $55 USD for the “Buu” and “Fusion” grade school only offerings. Take a look at the full set below:

A pair of blue and white Converse-style sneakers with a colorful cartoon character design.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Blue and white Converse All Star sneakers with a Converse logo on the side.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A blue high-top sneaker featuring an illustration of the anime character Goku from the Dragon Ball series.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A blue and green Converse All Star high-top sneaker with a red star logo on the side.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Teal-colored sneaker sole with textured pattern.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Blue and green sneakers with a Dragon Ball Z design, featuring characters and the Dragon Ball Z logo.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A Converse shoe featuring the Dragon Ball Z logo, alongside an illustration of the character Goku in his iconic orange martial arts uniform, posed in a fighting stance.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A pair of orange high-top sneakers with white laces and a Dragon Ball Z logo charm.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Orange high-top sneaker with black and white Converse logo and Japanese kanji symbol.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Orange high-top sneaker with white laces and soles
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Orange high-top sneakers with white laces and soles, featuring a black logo on the side.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Close-up of a navy blue and orange sneaker sole with a textured tread pattern.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Orange and navy blue sneaker with Dragon Ball Z logo
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A Converse shoe featuring the Dragon Ball Z logo and 4 glowing Dragon Balls floating around it against a dark background.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Pair of black and green high-top sneakers with colorful abstract patterns.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A black and green Converse All Star sneaker with a colorful, abstract design featuring a Converse logo.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A black high-top sneaker with a vibrant green and yellow dragon design.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Pair of black and green high-top sneakers featuring a Converse All Star logo and colorful graphic design.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Closeup of a patterned sole with a star-like design in navy blue and gold tones.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Colorful sneaker with Dragon Ball Z graphics, including the franchise logo, on a black background.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A Converse shoe featuring the Dragon Ball Z logo, alongside an illustration of the character Vegeta in his Super Saiyan form.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A pair of blue high-top sneakers with white laces and soles, featuring a red and white logo on the side.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Blue high-top sneaker with red and yellow accents, featuring a stylized "U" logo.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Blue high-top sneaker with white sole and laces
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Blue and white high-top sneakers with red logo and yellow accents.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A close-up view of the sole of a sneaker, featuring a textured, diamond-patterned tread design.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Close-up of a blue and yellow sneaker with the Dragon Ball Z logo.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A white Converse sneaker and a purple-and-white Dragon Ball Z character standing next to it against a dark background.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A pair of white high-top Converse sneakers with purple accents.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A white and purple high-top Converse All Star sneaker with the Converse logo on the side.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A white and purple high-top sneaker with laces and a Converse logo on the side.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
White and purple Converse All Star sneakers with Converse logo
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Purple sneaker sole with diamond-shaped tread pattern.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
White and purple high-top sneakers with the Dragon Ball Z logo on the side.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A green and black Converse sneaker with a Dragon Ball Z design, alongside a character from the series in a similar color scheme.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A pair of green and black high-top sneakers with a camouflage-like pattern.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Green and black patterned high-top sneaker with white sole and laces.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Green and black high-top sneakers with Converse All Star logo
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Green camouflage-patterned Converse All Star sneakers with black laces and white soles.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Black and white sneaker with green accents and a textured sole.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Green and purple sneaker with Dragon Ball Z logo
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A black box with the Dragon Ball Z Converse logo and the Dragon Ball Z Converse text displayed in orange and yellow.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A pair of pink Converse-style sneakers with cartoon-style faces and decorative elements printed on the sides.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A pink high-top Converse All Star sneaker with the Converse logo on the side.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A pink high-top sneaker with a cartoon character design featuring a man with a purple outfit and yellow hat.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
A pair of pink high-top Converse All Star sneakers with white soles and laces.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Close-up of a pink and white sneaker sole with a diamond pattern tread.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Pink and yellow sneakers with Dragonball Z graphics and a crown logo.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Orange t-shirt with Converse star logo and Japanese text
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Orange t-shirt with Dragon Ball Z, Converse, and Japanese text graphics
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Black t-shirt with white "CONVERSE" text.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Black t-shirt with Converse All Star logo and intricate floral design
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Black hooded sweatshirt with yellow and red Dragon Ball Z logo
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Black Converse All Star hoodie with colorful graphic design featuring a star logo and snake-like creature.
Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation

BLERD ALERT! Converse Got It Right With The Dragon Ball Z Collection was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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