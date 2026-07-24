Source: General / Madd Hatta

The BIG3 conversation took an unexpected NBA turn when Clyde Drexler, Adam Drexler and Calvin Murphy stopped by The Madd Hatta Show ahead of the league’s upcoming action at Toyota Center.

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The guests joined Madd Hatta to preview what Houston basketball fans can expect from the BIG3, including the league’s fast-paced style, competitive matchups and growing presence in cities across the country.

However, the discussion quickly shifted from 3-on-3 basketball to one of the NBA’s biggest ongoing conversations: What will LeBron James do next?

BIG3 Commissioner and Houston Rockets legend Clyde Drexler, Rig Hands player Adam Drexler and Hall of Famer Calvin Murphy each shared their perspective as the group debated the next chapter of LeBron’s career.

The passionate exchange touched on the different factors that could influence his decision, including his legacy, his family and whether another team could give him a better opportunity to compete for a championship.

Although the conversation moved into NBA territory, the BIG3 remained the main reason for the visit. The league has continued to give basketball fans an opportunity to watch former NBA players and professional talent compete in an intense half-court format.

Houston fans will have two chances to see the BIG3 live at Toyota Center this summer.

Check out the clip below.

BIG3 at Toyota Center

Dates: Sunday, July 26 and Thursday, August 6

Location: Toyota Center in Houston

Tickets: All seats are $45

Watch the full interview with Clyde Drexler, Adam Drexler and Calvin Murphy on The Madd Hatta Show, then catch the BIG3 action live at Toyota Center.

Clyde Drexler and Calvin Murphy Debate LeBron's Next Move was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com