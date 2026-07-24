Source: Pharoh Martin / Radio One Top 10 Indiana High Schools With the Best Athletic Programs in 2026 In Indiana, high school sports are more than just Friday night football. Across the state, schools are winning championships in basketball, swimming, wrestling, soccer, volleyball, track and field, baseball, and more. This list looks at schools with consistent success across multiple sports, strong athletic traditions, state championships, quality facilities, and year after year competitiveness in the IHSAA.

1. Carmel High School (Carmel) Carmel continues to set the standard for high school athletics in Indiana. The Greyhounds have won 199 IHSAA state championships, the most in state history, and dominate sports like swimming, cross country, soccer, tennis, golf, basketball, and volleyball.

2. Center Grove High School (Greenwood) Center Grove has become one of Indiana’s premier athletic programs thanks to championship football, softball, wrestling, golf, and baseball teams. The Trojans consistently compete for state titles across multiple sports.

3. Crown Point High School (Crown Point) Crown Point has emerged as one of Indiana’s fastest rising athletic powers. The Bulldogs continue to excel in wrestling, football, baseball, softball, and track and field, including capturing the IHSAA Team Wrestling State Championship.

4. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers) The Royals have built one of the state’s strongest all around athletic departments with success in volleyball, football, basketball, lacrosse, soccer, and track while consistently producing college athletes.

5. Penn High School (Mishawaka) Penn remains a powerhouse in northern Indiana with championship level programs in football, wrestling, swimming, baseball, and track and field.

6. North Central High School (Indianapolis) North Central has one of Indiana’s richest athletic traditions. The Panthers continue to compete at a high level in swimming, tennis, golf, basketball, cross country, and track while regularly contending for conference and state championships.

7. Lawrence North High School (Indianapolis) Known nationally for basketball, Lawrence North has produced NBA talent including Greg Oden and Mike Conley Jr. The Wildcats have also found success across numerous other sports and have won 17 IHSAA state championships.

8. Cathedral High School (Indianapolis) Cathedral continues to be one of Indiana’s elite private school athletic programs. The Irish consistently compete for championships in football, baseball, soccer, wrestling, cross country, and track.

9. Fishers High School (Fishers) Fishers has become one of the state’s premier athletic programs with consistent success in basketball, volleyball, football, soccer, swimming, and track while competing in one of Indiana’s toughest conferences.

10. Brownsburg High School (Brownsburg) Brownsburg rounds out the list with strong performances in football, basketball, wrestling, track and field, swimming, and volleyball. The Bulldogs continue to rank among Indiana’s most competitive athletic departments.

Honorable Mentions Zionsville High School

Homestead High School

Carroll High School

Roncalli High School

Guerin Catholic High School

Franklin Central High School

Valparaiso High School

New Palestine High School

Noblesville High School

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School