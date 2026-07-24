Source: Getty / Getty Top 10 Indiana High Schools With the Best College Acceptance Rates Getting into college starts long before senior year. The right high school can make a huge difference through rigorous academics, Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses, college counseling, dual credit opportunities, and a strong track record of sending graduates to four year universities. While Indiana doesn’t publish an official statewide ranking for “college acceptance rates,” many of the state’s top schools consistently report that nearly all graduates continue on to college or four year universities. Here’s a look at 10 Indiana high schools known for outstanding college placement and preparation.

10. Fishers High School Fishers High School has become one of Indiana’s premier public schools, offering dozens of AP courses, dual credit classes, and career pathways. Graduates regularly enroll at Indiana University, Purdue, Ball State, Notre Dame, and universities across the country.

9. Homestead High School Located in Fort Wayne, Homestead High School consistently ranks among Indiana’s strongest academic schools. Students benefit from competitive academics, college readiness programs, and strong scholarship opportunities.

8. West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School West Lafayette is nationally recognized for its academic excellence. Its proximity to Purdue University provides students with unique educational opportunities, and graduates routinely attend highly selective colleges.

7. Signature School Evansville’s Signature School has earned national recognition for its International Baccalaureate curriculum. The school consistently ranks among America’s best public high schools, with graduates attending top universities throughout the country.

6. Munster High School Munster High School offers an extensive AP curriculum and maintains a long history of preparing students for competitive college admissions. Many graduates continue their education at Big Ten schools and beyond.

5. Zionsville Community High School Known for exceptional academics and college preparation, Zionsville students consistently earn strong standardized test scores and gain admission to many of the nation’s top universities.

4. University High School of Indiana This private school in Carmel emphasizes small class sizes and individualized college counseling. Nearly every graduate continues to a four year college, with many attending highly selective institutions.

3. Carmel High School As one of the nation’s largest high schools, Carmel combines size with academic excellence. The school offers a massive selection of AP classes, extracurricular opportunities, and a strong college counseling program that helps students earn admission to universities nationwide.

2. Park Tudor School Park Tudor has one of Indiana’s strongest college placement records. According to the school, 100 percent of graduates attend a four year college, while students receive millions of dollars in merit scholarships each year. Graduates regularly attend schools including Northwestern, Duke, Vanderbilt, Penn, Michigan, Purdue, and Indiana University.

1. Culver Academies Culver Academies has built a national reputation for college preparation. The boarding school’s rigorous academics, leadership programs, and personalized college advising help graduates earn admission to many of America’s most competitive colleges and universities.

Honorable Mentions Indiana has no shortage of excellent college prep schools. Other standouts include: Bloomington High School South

Penn High School

Noblesville High School

Hamilton Southeastern High School

Chesterton High School