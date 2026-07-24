Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty Top 15 Indiana High Schools With the Best Student Sections There’s nothing like Friday night lights in Indiana or a packed high school gym during basketball season. Across the Hoosier State, student sections have become traditions of their own, with creative themes, coordinated outfits, chants, and nonstop energy that can completely change the atmosphere of a game. While there isn’t an official statewide ranking for student sections, this list is based on school spirit, crowd size, athletic tradition, community support, and reputations built across football and basketball seasons.

15. Franklin Central High School (Indianapolis) The Flashes always travel well and their student section brings plenty of energy for football and basketball. Their themed nights and community support make every home game feel like a big event.

14. Valparaiso High School Known for passionate basketball crowds and strong athletic traditions, Valparaiso students consistently show up and create one of Northwest Indiana’s loudest environments.

13. Center Grove High School (Greenwood) Football is king at Center Grove, and the student section plays a huge role. With one of Indiana’s premier football programs, the atmosphere on Friday nights is electric.

12. Homestead High School (Fort Wayne) Whether it’s football, volleyball, or basketball, Homestead students rarely disappoint. Their student section has become one of the most recognizable in northeast Indiana.

11. Crown Point High School The Bulldogs have one of the fastest-growing fan cultures in the state. Packed football games and strong basketball attendance have helped build a fantastic student atmosphere.

10. Fishers High School Fishers students consistently pack the stands and bring creative themes throughout the year. Students themselves often highlight school spirit and the atmosphere at football and basketball games as one of the best parts of attending Fishers.

9. Noblesville High School The Millers have one of Hamilton County’s most passionate fan bases. Rivalry games against Fishers, Carmel, and Westfield always produce incredible student section battles.

8. Fort Wayne Snider High School Snider’s football tradition speaks for itself, and the student section has been a major part of that success for decades. The Panthers know how to defend home field.

7. New Palestine High School Small-town Indiana football is special, and New Palestine proves why. The Dragons’ student section creates an atmosphere that rivals schools twice their size.

6. Hamilton Southeastern High School The Royals consistently fill the stands for major athletic events. Their student section is especially known for football and rivalry basketball games.

5. Avon High School Avon’s student section is loud, organized, and always ready with coordinated themes. Whether it’s football season or tournament basketball, they bring playoff-level energy.

4. Westfield High School Few schools have grown their athletic culture like Westfield. Their student section has become one of central Indiana’s most recognizable thanks to packed football stadiums and energetic basketball crowds.

3. Brownsburg High School The Bulldogs have one of the strongest all-around athletic cultures in Indiana. Students pack football games, basketball contests, and championship events throughout the school year, creating one of the state’s toughest home environments.

2. Carmel High School With one of Indiana’s largest student populations and elite athletic programs, Carmel consistently delivers massive student sections. Rivalry games routinely feature packed stands, coordinated themes, and nonstop cheering.

1. Lawrence North High School When the Wildcats are rolling, few student sections in Indiana can match the energy inside their gym or at football games. Rich basketball history, championship expectations, and passionate students make Lawrence North one of the state’s premier home atmospheres year after year.