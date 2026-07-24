Kiss Summer Takeover Richmond Jazz and Music Festival Sweepstakes

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The KISS Summer Takeover is bringing the heat with your chance to score tickets to one of the biggest music events of the year! This week, register for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the 2026 Richmond Jazz & Music Festival at Maymont, happening August 8-9. This year’s incredible lineup is headlined by Erykah Badu and also features Leon Thomas, Johnny Gill, Samara Joy, Alex Isley, Lupe Fiasco, Talib Kweli, Doug E. Fresh, Tony! Toni! Toné!, Noname, Peter White, Hot Like Mars, Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers, and many more. Enter now for your chance to experience an unforgettable weekend of live music! COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN