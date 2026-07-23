Free Back-to-School Giveaways in Indianapolis: Where to Get Free Backpacks, School Supplies, Haircuts and More (2026) As students across Central Indiana get ready to head back to the classroom, many Indianapolis organizations are stepping up to help families prepare for the new school year. From free backpacks and school supplies to haircuts, physicals, vaccinations and community resources, there are dozens of opportunities throughout the city to ease the cost of back-to-school season. WTLC has rounded up some of the biggest giveaways happening across Indianapolis. We’ll continue updating this guide as more events are announced.

Indianapolis Urban League Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway & Block Party 📅 Saturday, July 25

🕙 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

📍 777 Indiana Ave. One of Indianapolis’ largest annual back-to-school celebrations returns with free backpacks filled with school supplies, youth health screenings, free haircuts, books, food, live entertainment, bounce houses and more than 90 community organizations. Children must be present to receive a backpack while supplies last.

Hensley Cares Backpacks 4 Good Hensley Legal Group’s annual Backpacks 4 Good giveaway is back for its sixth year. Families can receive a free backpack filled with school supplies during drive-through events in Greenwood on July 24 and Fishers on July 25. More than 50,000 backpacks have been distributed through the program since it began. Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Students must be present, and pre-registration is encouraged but not required.

Catch the Stars Foundation Back-to-School Celebration 📅 Sunday, July 26

🕑 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

📍 Tarkington Park Join WNBA legend Tamika Catchings and the Catch the Stars Foundation for its annual Back-to-School Celebration. The first 1,000 registered K through 12 students will receive free backpacks filled with school supplies. The event also includes free haircuts, games, giveaways, community vendors and family activities. Registration is required.

OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA Back to School Fest Families can enjoy one of the area’s biggest community celebrations featuring: 1,000 free backpacks

School supplies

Free haircuts

Immunizations

Sports physicals

Vision screenings

Community vendors

Free food

Football clinic

Bounce houses Students must be present, and supplies are available while they last.

Indianapolis Public Library Back-to-School Resource Fair 📅 Tuesday, July 28

📍 Haughville Branch Library The free community resource fair includes backpack giveaways, food, games and free haircuts for children while supplies last. Families can also connect with local organizations offering additional educational resources.

Additional Back-to-School Giveaways Families should also keep an eye on these upcoming events:

Mayor’s Latino Advisory Council Backpack Giveaway

Fletcher Place Community Center Back-to-School Community Giveaway

Thrive Together Family Back-to-School Bash

Stop the Violence Backpack Giveaway

Shalom Health Care Center’s Dr. Dannee Neal Back-to-School Health Fair, featuring school and sports physicals, immunizations, health screenings and backpack giveaways.

Year-Round Community Resources Even if you miss one of the scheduled giveaways, these Indianapolis organizations regularly provide school supplies, clothing, educational support or family assistance throughout the year.

Moorhead Community Resource Center Known for connecting families with school supplies, backpacks, haircuts, tutoring and additional community resources before the school year begins.

Indianapolis Urban League In addition to its annual backpack giveaway, the Urban League provides year-round education, workforce development and family support services.

Catch the Stars Foundation Provides youth programming, scholarships and one of Indianapolis’ largest annual backpack giveaways.

Assistance League-Indianapolis Through its Operation School Bell program, the organization helps provide clothing and school essentials for students in need.

You Feed Them Missional Food Pantry Hosts an annual Back-to-School Community Resource Day while connecting families with food assistance and additional community resources throughout the year. Other organizations families may want to follow include: Westminster Neighborhood Services

Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center

Edna Martin Christian Center

Teachers’ Treasures

Lawrence Township School Foundation

Indianapolis Public Schools Foundation

Community Enriched

Family Fun Filled

Servant’s Heart of Indy

Lambswear

The Salvation Army