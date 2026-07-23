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Top 20 Indiana High Schools With the Best Clubs and Student Organizations

Choosing the right high school isn’t just about academics. For many students, clubs and extracurricular activities are where lifelong friendships are made, leadership skills are developed, and future careers begin.

From robotics and esports to Black Student Union, DECA, theater, HOSA, and student government, Indiana schools offer thousands of opportunities for students to get involved outside the classroom.

Whether you’re preparing for college or simply looking for a place to meet people who share your interests, these Indiana high schools are known for offering some of the state’s strongest extracurricular experiences.