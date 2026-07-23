Source: N/A / Myers Park High School

Indiana’s 20 Largest High Schools in 2026, Ranked by Student Enrollment

Everything is bigger in Texas… except maybe high schools.

Indiana is home to some of the largest high schools in the Midwest, with several campuses enrolling more than 3,000 students.

From powerhouse athletic programs to nationally recognized performing arts departments, these schools serve thousands of Hoosier students every year.

Using the latest available enrollment data from the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), Indiana Department of Education, and national education databases, here’s a look at the 20 largest high schools in Indiana for 2026. (ihsaa.org)