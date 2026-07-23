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Indiana's 20 Largest High Schools in 2026, Ranked by Stude...

Indiana's 20 Largest High Schools in 2026, Ranked by Student Enrollment

Using the latest available enrollment data from the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), Indiana Department of Education, and national education databases, here's a look at the 2...

Published on July 23, 2026

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  • Indiana has some of the Midwest's largest high schools, with several enrolling over 3,000 students.
  • Carmel High School is Indiana's largest traditional public high school, with over 5,100 students.
  • Indiana Connections Academy, an online school, has the highest enrollment at around 5,300 students.
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Source: N/A / Myers Park High School

Indiana’s 20 Largest High Schools in 2026, Ranked by Student Enrollment

Everything is bigger in Texas… except maybe high schools.

Indiana is home to some of the largest high schools in the Midwest, with several campuses enrolling more than 3,000 students.

From powerhouse athletic programs to nationally recognized performing arts departments, these schools serve thousands of Hoosier students every year.

Using the latest available enrollment data from the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), Indiana Department of Education, and national education databases, here’s a look at the 20 largest high schools in Indiana for 2026. (ihsaa.org)

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20. Crown Point High School

Location: Crown Point
Enrollment: Approximately 2,900 students

19. Jeffersonville High School

Location: Jeffersonville
Enrollment: Approximately 2,950 students

18. Carroll High School

Location: Fort Wayne
Enrollment: Approximately 3,000 students

17. Noblesville High School

Location: Noblesville
Enrollment: Approximately 3,050 students

16. Homestead High School

Location: Fort Wayne
Enrollment: Approximately 3,080 students

15. Center Grove High School

Location: Greenwood
Enrollment: Approximately 3,100 students

14. Pike High School

Location: Indianapolis
Enrollment: Approximately 3,150 students

13. Lake Central High School

Location: St. John
Enrollment: Approximately 3,180 students

12. Elkhart High School

Location: Elkhart
Enrollment: Approximately 3,250 students

11. Ben Davis High School

Location: Indianapolis
Enrollment: Approximately 3,275 students

10. Brownsburg High School

Location: Brownsburg
Enrollment: Approximately 3,320 students

9. Franklin Central High School

Location: Indianapolis
Enrollment: Approximately 3,380 students

8. Warren Central High School

Location: Indianapolis
Enrollment: Approximately 3,400 students

7. Hamilton Southeastern High School

Location: Fishers
Enrollment: Approximately 3,450 students

6. Avon High School

Location: Avon
Enrollment: Approximately 3,480 students

5. North Central High School

Location: Indianapolis
Enrollment: Approximately 3,600 students

4. Fishers High School

Location: Fishers
Enrollment: Approximately 3,660 students

3. Penn High School

Location: Mishawaka
Enrollment: Approximately 3,850 students

2. Carmel High School

Location: Carmel
Enrollment: More than 5,100 students

Carmel High School remains the largest traditional public high school in Indiana and is consistently ranked among the largest high schools in the United States. (Wikipedia)

1. Indiana Connections Academy

Location: Indianapolis (Online)
Enrollment: Approximately 5,300 students

As a statewide online public school serving grades K–12, Indiana Connections Academy enrolls more students than any other high school program in the state. Because it is a virtual school, many rankings separate it from traditional brick-and-mortar campuses. (Niche)

Which Traditional High School Is the Biggest?

If you’re only counting traditional in-person public high schools, Carmel High School is Indiana’s largest, followed by Penn High School, Fishers High School, North Central High School, and Avon High School.

Did your high school make the list? Share this with a fellow Hoosier and see whose school has the biggest student body.

Indiana's 20 Largest High Schools in 2026, Ranked by Student Enrollment was originally published on wtlcfm.com

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