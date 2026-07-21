Everything You Need To Know About Arizona’s Primaries

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Alas, my ongoing coverage of the primary elections has finally brought me to my own state of Arizona. Arizona is a weird state. While we’ve gotten plenty of coverage about the ass-backwards legislation by state Republicans, the state is far more of a swing state than folks realize. So here’s everything you need to know about what’s at play in Arizona’s primaries.

Republicans Will Choose Their Candidate For Governor

Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for governor, with the primary deciding who will be her opponent. There are four Republicans currently vying for the nomination, with Reps. Andy Biggs and David Schweikert currently leading the race.

Biggs has represented Arizona’s 5th congressional district for five terms and is currently ahead in the primary polls, which is just so frustrating. Biggs was one of the loudest voices casting doubt on the outcome of the 2020 election. According to CBS News, Biggs was subpoenaed by the now-defunct Jan. 6 committee for allegedly planning to bring protesters to the Capitol and his efforts to convince state officials that the election had been stolen.

Hobbs narrowly beat Kari Lake, also an election denier, in 2020, and it’s projected to be a tight race should Biggs secure the Republican nomination.

It’s not like Schweikert is much better. Honestly, if either of these men win in November, it’s not gonna be good for election laws in Arizona. Especially since we already have an election denier managing elections in Arizona’s biggest county.

Candidates Will Be Chosen For A Key House Race

According to NPR, Arizona’s 1st Congressional District is one of the few House races that’s seen as a toss-up. As a result of Schweikert running for governor, both the Democratic and Republican nominations are in play.

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The district is historically competitive, with Schweikert narrowly beating former state legislator Amish Shah in 2024. Shah is once again running for the Democratic nomination in the district and is facing off against former broadcast journalist Marlene Galán-Woods. The two previously faced off in 2024, when Shah secured the nomination. Despite previously losing to Shah and being a registered Republican up until 2018, the Democrats’ House campaign arm has endorsed Galán-Woods.

Because Democrats trying to court Republican voters has worked so well in the past.

On the Republican side of things, former state Rep. Joseph Chaplik, former Arizona Cardinals kicker Jay Feely and businessman John Trobough are among the candidates vying for the nomination. The Trump endorsement and name recognition could ultimately benefit Feely when it comes to the voting booth.

Progressive vs. Establishment Showdown in the 4th Congressional District

Arizona’s 4th Congressional District (my actual neck of the woods) will see Democrat incumbent Rep. Greg Stanton face a primary challenge from progressive Kai Newkirk. While progressives have pulled off primary upsets over the last year, Newkirk has struggled to gain momentum. This is largely because Stanton is a known quantity around these here parts and is generally well-liked within the East Valley.

Zhudi Jasser is running unopposed for the Republican nomination in the district. All I know about him is that he’s a textbook Republican (wants to spend taxpayer dollars on private school vouchers, fund ICE, privatize healthcare even more) and he has obnoxiously big signs on every damn street corner. Highkey, I didn’t even know his party affiliation before writing this. I was simply going to vote against him due to his signs.

What can I say? I’m a single-issue voter, and that issue is “are your campaign signs an eyesore?”

SEE ALSO:

Mamdani’s Clean Sweep And Everything Else That Happened In Tuesday’s Primaries

Democrat Voter Turnout Significantly Outpacing Republicans During Primaries

Everything You Need To Know About Arizona’s Primaries was originally published on newsone.com