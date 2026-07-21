Sports Personality Ryan Clark Fired During 'NFL Live'

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

Media is a tough business.

Super Bowl champ and TV personality Ryan Clark found that out the hard way on Monday, when he was abruptly let go from ESPN during a broadcast of NFL Live.

While it may not have come as a total surprise, as Front Office Sports reported they’d heard that Clark was “on thin ice” as early as last year, it appears that he wasn’t aware he’d be fired during a live broadcast. Clark was onscreen with ESPN colleagues Mina Kimes, Laura Rutledge and Adam Schefter discussing the upcoming NFL season. Clark was speculating on how Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels might do after returning from various injuries.

Turns out that was his last take for the network.

Clark, 46, a former free safety known for his hard hits, won Super Bowl XLII with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009. He moved into broadcasting right after his retirement in 2015, signing a contract with ESPN the same day.

Since then, he’s appeared regularly on First Take, NFL Live, SportsCenter, Get Up and Monday Night Countdown. Clark is also a co-host on The Pivot, the popular sports podcast with fellow former NFL players Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder. They signed a short-lived deal with Fanatics in 2024 that ended in December of the same year.

Clark remains the host of Inside the NFL, which moved from The CW to Twitter with shorter segments. His ESPN salary was said to top $2 million.

More layoffs are coming as several hosts from the NFL Network are expected to move to ESPN platforms after ESPN purchased the NFL Network earlier this year.

Reports say Clark was told while on air, as executives feared he would hear the news on social media.

But those same sources say ESPN executives “soured” on Clark, who was expected to be a big part of Super Bowl LXI coverage when it’s broadcast by ESPN for the first time in 2027. Speculation is that the outspoken host had become too “woke” for the network. He was forced to apologize for his take on Kyren Lacy, an LSU football player who died by suicide last year after being implicated in a fatal car crash. Clark played for LSU.

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Lacy’s lawyer released footage from one angle that appeared to show Lacy was innocent, which is what an emotional Clark relayed to the ESPN audience. However, police released their own footage that showed that Lacy had allegedly been driving aggresively which led to the crash.

“On Monday night’s SportsCenter, I addressed the horrific car crash that took Mr. Hall’s life, and also the subsequent tragic events that led to the death of Kyren Lacy,” Clark said. “In full transparency, y’all, I knew Kyren Lacy personally, but nothing matters to me more than the truth.

He added, “I always strive to do my best to mix authenticity with the most complete and up-to-date information available. I failed to do that on Monday night based on the subsequent evidence that has been released by the Louisiana State Police Department.”

After Clark’s apology though, the Louisiana district attorney noted “inconsistencies” in the police report that may have proven Lacy was not at fault in the crash.

Others cited a confrontation between Clark and ESPN co-host Peter Schrager. When the two were analyzing the play of Cowboys’ wide receiver Cee Dee Lamb, he and Clark had this exchange:

“Are you saying A.J. Brown had a better day than CeeDee Lamb?” Schrager said to panel member Dan Orlovsky. Clark then said to Schrager, “We shouldn’t do this on TV, so I apologize if people think this is rude: That’s the non-player in you.”

Though the two continued the argument after the show was over, they apparently ultimately squashed it, and Clark publicly apologized. But the incident left some ESPN decision-makers and plenty of fans feeling that Clark was increasingly coming off as arrogant.

Front Office Sports reported last year that Schrager was handpicked from NFL Network by Burke Magnus, ESPN’s president of content. Clark also apologized to Robert Griffin III and his wife after a spat between them over Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark led to Clark saying RGIII didn’t understand the issues Reese faced because he’s married to a white woman.

Late last year, Clark criticized Louisiana governor Jeff Landry for intervening in a search for a new LSU men’s football coach. He called it the second stupidest thing he’s done after his support for erecting a Charlie Kirk statue on the school’s campus.

But Clark also won acclaim for his impromptu response to the heart attack Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered on the field on Jan. 3, 2023. In the moment on SportsCenter, he was eloquent in his comments on the impact of Hamlin’s near-death in front of the Browns and Bills and the Monday Night Football audience.

Clark has responded with a positive post on Instagram, vowing that he’s at peace and looking forward to what’s next.

“Before the madness of yesterday, I woke up, got in my Tundra, drove to Planet Fitness, and got to work,” he cptioned the video fo him working out. “The rest of the day was eventful, but the journey continues. My peace is with God, and my humility comes from within. I’ll continue to build myself so the world can never strip me of what’s real.”

Then Tuesday morning he took to X with a message for his former fellow colleagues who were affected by the ESPN layoffs.

See social media’s reaction to the shakeup at ESPN below.