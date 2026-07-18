Community Conversations with Trustice Law Group: Your First Call Matters

Your First Call Matters

When facing a divorce or family law matter, timing can make all the difference. In this episode of Community Conversations, the attorneys at Trustice Law Group explain why your very first call to a lawyer is one of the most important decisions you’ll make.

Learn how early legal guidance can help you protect your rights, avoid costly mistakes, and make informed decisions before filing. Whether you’re considering divorce, custody, child support, or another family law issue, this conversation provides practical insight into what to expect and why acting sooner rather than later can put you in a stronger position.

Watch now and discover why your first call matters—because the right advice at the right time can change everything. Learn more at www.trustice.us