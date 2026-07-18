Source: Mike comedy search / Mike comedy search

Mike Epps Is Looking for Indianapolis’ Next Comedy Star. Here’s How to Enter the Comedy Search

Indianapolis has no shortage of funny people, and now one local comedian has the chance to prove it.

As part of Mike Epps’ Community Concert, WTLC is launching the Mike Epps Comedy Search, giving Indianapolis area comedians the opportunity to perform in front of their hometown and earn a coveted opening spot at this year’s event.

Whether you’re an experienced comic or just waiting for the right opportunity, this is your chance to take the stage.

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How to Enter

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Submit a one minute comedy video by Friday, August 1 for your chance to compete.

Once submissions close, the public will vote to help determine which comedian earns the opportunity to open the show during Mike Epps’ Community Concert.

Submission Deadline: Friday, August 1

Public Voting: Begins after submissions close

Winner Announcement: Before the Community Concert

Who Can Enter?

The contest is open to comedians from the Indianapolis area who are ready to showcase their talent on one of the city’s biggest stages.

How Voting Works

When voting opens:

Fans may vote once per day for their favorite comedian.

for their favorite comedian. Click on a contestant’s photo to cast your vote.

Contestants can share their submission page with friends, family, and supporters to help earn votes.

This is more than a comedy contest. It’s an opportunity to represent Indianapolis, perform in front of a hometown crowd, and share the stage with one of the city’s biggest success stories.

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Your city. Your shot.

Submit your one minute comedy clip by August 1 for your chance to open at Mike Epps’ Community Concert.

Mike Epps Is Looking for Indianapolis’ Next Comedy Star. Here’s How to Enter the Comedy Search was originally published on wtlcfm.com