A Lil' Positivity: Raising Cane’s Is Turning National Chicken Finger Day Into A Meaningful Fundraiser For Kickstart Kids

Raising Cane's will donate up to $1 million to Kickstart Kids, a youth nonprofit co-founded by Chuck Norris.

The fundraiser is part of Raising Cane's annual National Chicken Finger Day celebration.

Kickstart Kids teaches confidence, discipline, leadership, and respect through martial arts programs.

National Chicken Finger Day is about a lot more than just eating good.

Source: Raising Cane’s / Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s announced that it will donate $1 for every Box Combo sold nationwide on July 27—up to $1 million—to Kickstart Kids, the youth nonprofit co-founded by Chuck Norris. The initiative marks the restaurant chain’s largest charitable campaign to date and serves as the centerpiece of its annual National Chicken Finger Day celebration.

The announcement was made Tuesday during a special event at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Cypress, Texas, where founder Todd Graves was joined by Chuck Norris’ wife, Gena Norris, and the couple’s twins, Dakota and Danilee “Dani” Norris. Kickstart Kids students, instructors, and community members also attended the celebration, which included martial arts demonstrations highlighting the nonprofit’s impact.

A National Chicken Finger Day With a Purpose

While National Chicken Finger Day has become one of Raising Cane’s biggest annual events, this year’s celebration comes with an added mission: supporting the next generation of leaders.

On July 27, every Box Combo purchased at Raising Cane’s locations across the country will contribute directly to Kickstart Kids, helping fund programs that teach young people confidence, discipline, leadership, and respect through martial arts.

Source: Raising Cane’s / Raising Cane’s

Founded more than 35 years ago by Chuck Norris, Kickstart Kids has served more than 120,000 students throughout Texas.

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The fundraising effort extends beyond Chicken Finger Day. Through July 29, net proceeds from the brand’s Chuck Norris x Raising Cane’s merchandise collection will also benefit the organization.

Raising Cane’s Commits Up to $1 Million

The campaign represents a major milestone for Raising Cane’s charitable giving efforts. Since first partnering with Kickstart Kids in 2019 with a $100,000 donation, the company has continued supporting the nonprofit’s mission.

“Chuck’s legacy lives on through his family and through every student whose life is changed by Kickstart Kids,” Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves said in a statement. “Honoring my friend by supporting the mission he cared about most is one of the most meaningful things we’ve ever done.”

Source: Raising Cane’s / Raising Cane’s

Gena Norris echoed the sentiment, adding, “Chuck would be deeply honored to know his legacy is continuing in such a meaningful way. Our family is incredibly grateful to Todd and everyone at Raising Cane’s for celebrating Chuck’s life and helping carry forward the work that meant so much to him.”

Honoring Chuck Norris Through Giving Back

Although this year’s National Chicken Finger Day campaign pays tribute to Chuck Norris, the focus remains on continuing the work he championed.

Raising Cane’s has partnered with the Norris family on a national campaign featuring Gena, Dakota, and Dani Norris in television, digital, and social media spots designed to raise awareness for Kickstart Kids. The company is also launching an action-comedy-themed campaign inspired by Norris’ larger-than-life career.

By tying one of its biggest annual promotions to a nationwide fundraiser, Raising Cane’s is turning a day dedicated to chicken fingers into an opportunity to make a lasting impact.

For fans planning to celebrate National Chicken Finger Day, grabbing a Box Combo on July 27 won’t just satisfy a craving—it could help Raising Cane’s reach its $1 million goal and support thousands of students for years to come.

A Lil' Positivity: Raising Cane’s Is Turning National Chicken Finger Day Into A Meaningful Fundraiser For Kickstart Kids was originally published on bossip.com