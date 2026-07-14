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Political Succession, a Growing Health Outbreak, and more

Sybil Wilkes covers the latest on political succession, a growing health crisis, and other crucial updates in today's must-know news roundup.

Published on July 14, 2026

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  • U.S. blocks Iranian ships, demands 20% fee for cargo through Strait of Hormuz
  • Severe storms bring flash flood risk to Texas and Gulf Coast
  • Lindsey Graham's sister appointed to fill his Senate seat in South Carolina

Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. From rising global tensions and dangerous weather threats to political succession, a growing measles outbreak, and Netflix turning Monopoly into must-watch competition TV, and more are today’s stories shaping conversation and concern across the country.

READ MORE STORIES

Trump Reinstates Naval Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions in the Middle East are heating up fast. President Trump officially reinstated a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the busiest shipping lanes on the planet. He says the waterway stays open, but U.S. forces will stop Iranian vessels and their customers from moving in or out. Here’s the kicker: America plans to act as “guardian” of the channel while demanding a 20% security reimbursement fee on all cargo shipped through. That’s a bold move that could ripple straight into gas prices and everyday costs back home.

RELATED STORY: World Leaders Say Peace Negotiations Are Going Well, So Why Is Trump Still Threatening Iran?

Severe Storm Threat Sweeps the South

A nasty summer storm pattern is set to soak millions through Friday across South Texas and the Gulf Coast. A collapsing cold front is colliding with thick, humid air, setting up a serious flash flood threat over the Texas Hill Country and Big Bend. Storms will keep tracking over the same spots, and that spells danger. NOAA issued a Level 2 flash flood risk stretching all the way from western North Carolina deep into the heart of Texas. If you’ve got family in those areas, check on them and stay weather-aware.

Lindsey Graham’s Death Triggers Senate Succession

South Carolina is navigating a major shift. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away over the weekend from an aortic dissection. In the days since, his sister, Darlene Graham Nordone, was appointed to fill his Senate seat. She’ll hold the position for the remainder of the term. It’s a significant moment for the state and for the balance of power in Washington, so keep your eyes on how she votes.

RELATED STORY: Donald Trump’s Biggest Fan, Lindsey Graham, Dead At 71, Social Media Is In Big Fendi Mode

Measles Outbreak Blows Past 2025 Totals

On the public health front, measles is spreading faster than expected. The CDC reports over 2,200 confirmed cases as of July 9, already outpacing the total for all of 2025. Roughly 93% of those cases are tied to unvaccinated individuals, with symptoms like fever, cough, and rash. South Carolina leads the nation with 670 cases. This one hits our communities directly, so talk to your family about staying protected and informed.

Netflix Turns Monopoly Into a Competition Series

Now for something lighter. Netflix is bringing the classic board game to life with a Monopoly competition series premiering in fall 2026. Twelve players will battle it out on a life-size town square, using strategy and deal-making for a $2 million prize. Who’s grabbing the race car first?

As Sybil Wilkes reminds us every day: be informed, be empowered.

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Political Succession, a Growing Health Outbreak, and more was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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