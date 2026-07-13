America's 10 Worst States To live In 2026

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation After years in a post covid world, companies have been insisting that their employees return to the office for their day-to-day work. It’s important to find a place that you will want to live in when it comes to the city you work in. TRENDING: ChatGpt Ranks The Cost Of Living In All 50 States CNBC is emphasizing quality of life, which was one of the competitiveness categories in its annual Americas Top States for Business study. They’ve been doing this study for 20 years, ranking every state’s business climate. TRENDING: Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. 2026 To score the states’ quality of life, CNBC used hard data, including crime rates, air quality, and health care. They also considered the cost and availability of childcare, inclusiveness of state laws and reproductive rights. TRENDING: ChatGPT Ranks All 50 States By Best Place To Live Right Now—Here’s Where Yours Landed According to their study, these are America’s 10 worst states to live in for 2026:

Arkansas 2026 Quality of Life score: 103 out of 290 points Arkansas is the overall most improved state in this year’s annual ranking; however, nearly 19% of its households lack the resources to put Sufficient food on the table, placing the state in dead last for food insecurity according to the United Health Foundation. Arkansas also has one of the highest violent crime rates in the nation, according to FBI statistics, and among the weakest protections when it comes to discrimination, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Oklahoma 2026 Quality of Life score: 103 out of 290 points Oklahoma imposes one of America’s strictest bans on abortion even though studies found abortion bans increase net migration outflow, particularly among single adults. Last year, Oklahoma was ranked 40th for worker protections, with the state’s $7.25 minimum wage covering only 19% of the cost of living for a family of 4. It’s also noted that state law prohibits municipalities from setting the wage any higher.

Alabama 2026 Quality of Life score: 99 out of 290 points Alabama ranks dead last for mental health providers per capita, even though almost a quarter of residents have been told by a health professional that they have a depressive disorder. Alabama also ranks at the bottom for its worker protection. Workers lack basic protections, including mandatory paid sick leave and protections against sexual harassment. Alabama is one of 5 states with no public accommodation law protecting non-disabled people against discrimination.

Missouri 2026 Quality of Life score: 98 out of 290 points According to 2024 FBI crime statistics, records show that Missouri has 462 violent offenses per 100,000 residents. This makes Missouri one of America’s most violent states. This state is also ranked in the top 10 for firearm deaths just last year.

Utah 2026 Quality of Life score: 95 out of 290 points Utah is not the healthiest place to live, ranked number 47 for primary care providers. With high ozone levels, air quality is not the best here either. The state’s minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, covering just 16.5% of the cost of living for a family of 4.

Georgia 2026 Quality of Life score: 89 out of 290 points Georgia offers little protection for the LGBTQ+ community, making it one of America’s least inclusive states. Georgia is also one of the 5 states with no public accommodation law protecting non- disabled people.

Louisiana 2026 Quality of Life score: 89 out of 290 points Louisiana has the nation’s 5th highest violent crime rate. In 2024, the state recorded 495 homicides and has the second-highest firearm rate in the nation. Louisiana has the nation’s strictest abortion bans.

Indiana 2026 Quality of Life score: 82 out of 290 points Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. With just 799 licensed childcare facilities in a state with nearly 7 million people, Indiana finishes at the bottom when it comes to childcare availability on a per capita basis, and what they do have available is expensive, eating up 15% of the median income for a household with two working parents.

Texas 2026 Quality of Life score: 78 out of 290 points While Texas continues to lead the nation in attracting workers, those workers are finding a broad mix of challenges. The Lone Star State has the highest rate of people without health insurance at 16.7%, which is more than twice the national average. More than 17% of Texas adults said they had to forgo a doctor visit that they needed in the past year due to the cost; even those who do have health insurance can have trouble finding a doctor, causing the state of Texas to finish dead last in primary care physicians per capita.