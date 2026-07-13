As Predicted, “Michael” Biopic Surpasses $1 Billion At Box Office

Despite the noise from haters and the non-promotion from major networks..”Michael” has become the highest grossing biopic in history with over $1 billion in ticket sales. The movie has received mixed reviews, mainly for not bringing up child abuse allegations. Director Antoine Fuqua showed gratitude for the huge milestone and hinted that a sequel may be in the works highlighting the controversies surrounding the pop icon.

The initial movie was supposed to include the allegations but during filming, it was learned that a clause in the settlement with one of his accusers prohibited his name and likeness could never be used. The clause resulted in costly reshoots and a pivot to Michael and his relationship with his father to be the focus.

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