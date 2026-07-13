A Rally Against Data Centers in Richmond VA

Why are protesters asking lawmakers to halt data center expansions in the Commonwealth of Virginia? The Capitol Square Bell Tower in Richmond last Saturday was the site of the protest where organizers say data centers are using up resources like water and electricity without giving enough back to the communities where located. The organizers accused state lawmakers of putting corporate profits ahead of community interests and asked for a pause on data center development until stronger regulations are in place. Several local governments have recently paused or canceled data center projects while trying to set new parameters on how those projects impact their residents.

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