Shakur Stevenson Tells Shannon Sharpe "I Will Whoop Your Ass" In Heated Argument

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Boxer Shakur Stevenson doesn’t think much of Shannon Sharpe – at least when it comes to his boxing knowledge. The fighter took on Sharpe during a particularly testy Nightcap episode, saying that he just didn’t know much about boxing.

This was a response to Sharpe saying that he finds Shakur’s style “boring” because of Shakur’s focus on defense. It’s a criticism that’s often been leveled at the undefeated reigning WBO junior welterweight champion.

“Your style is boring,” Sharpe told Stevenson. “The most exciting fight was against Teò, (Teòfimo Lòpez, which Stevenson won). You take an F for boxing entertainment.”

Stevenson took offense to that characterization, claiming that Sharpe just didn’t have the boxing bona fides to criticize him.

“In the sport of boxing, you’re ignorant,” Stevenson said, adding that he wouldn’t debate Kawhi Leonard over basketball.

Shannon apparently took offense, clapping back by saying, “Ignorant is something that should never come out of your mouth, because you don’t have a degree. I’d run circles around you in the classroom.”

Stevenson countered with, “I don’t give a f-ck about a classroom. There is a million people on the planet who have not finished high school or finished school that are smarter than a book smart motherf-cker.”

Sharpe jumped in again. “They didn’t call me ignorant, you did!”

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As Stevenson explained, “I’m not calling you ignorant as a person, but you’re ignorant about boxing!” He added, “I guarantee, I’m smarter than your favorite boxer.”

The debate went on until Nightcap co-host Chad Johnson chimed in, saying, “Both of you are going back and forth about boxing about words and some of the things you are saying to each other, but both of you have opinions. Everything y’all talking about is based on opinions.”

Then the two sparred over who might win in a fight, with Stevenson asserting, “I will whoop your ass,” which Sharpe responded to by saying Stevenson would be “folded up like a lawn chair” because of his small stature.

Sharpe may not like Stevenson’s boxing style, which he said plays it a little too safe. But fortunately for Stevenson, Dana White does. Hours after the online sparring match, White signed Stevenson to a deal with Zuffa Boxing.

“Line them up, one by one, and I’ll beat all the top guys once I get them in front of me,” Stevenson said per a press release after his signing. “With Zuffa Boxing, I’m going to go after the biggest fights in the sport, and I will become the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”

At 25-0 and with 11 knockouts, it looks like the ‘boring’ boxing style Stevenson favors is a winning formula.





Naturally, social media weighed in on the debate. Even Stevenson doubled down on the comments he made during the podcast.