Stefon Diggs’ Male Sexual Assault Accuser Claims He Submitted Over 100 Pages of Messages With The NFL Star

Griffith claims he provided over 100 pages of communications, but Diggs says Griffith blocked him on Instagram.

Diggs sued Griffith for defamation, while Griffith countersued alleging Diggs drugged and sexually assaulted him.

Griffith wants Diggs to hand over financial records to determine damages, accusing Diggs of failing to participate in discovery.

Christopher Griffith is not backing down from his claims against Stefon Diggs.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The legal battle between Diggs and his male sexual assault accuser continues to escalate, with new court filings revealing that the accuser says he’s already handed over more than 100 pages of communications with the NFL star.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Christopher Griffith says he produced more than 100 pages of text messages and social media exchanges, including conversations from iMessage and Instagram, as part of the discovery process.

The filing comes after Diggs argued that Griffith failed to provide their Instagram messages. Griffith pushed back, claiming Diggs already has access to those conversations. Diggs, however, says Griffith blocked him on Instagram, preventing him from viewing their previous exchanges, and has asked the judge to order Griffith to turn over the messages.

The Lawsuit & Countersuit

Diggs originally sued Griffith for defamation, accusing him of spreading false allegations that damaged his reputation. Griffith later countersued, alleging that Diggs drugged and sexually assaulted him at the NFL player’s home. Diggs has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The wide receiver filed his defamation lawsuit in 2025, maintaining that Griffith completely fabricated the claims for attention. Diggs says the accusations have harmed him both personally and professionally, costing him lucrative business opportunities and endorsement deals after he was publicly labeled a sexual predator. The case has since turned into a bitter legal fight, with both sides accusing the other of causing serious reputational and financial damage.

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Griffith Wants Diggs’ Financial Records

TMZ reports that Griffith has also asked the court to order Diggs to hand over his financial records, a move that could help determine damages in the ongoing case. His legal team argues the documents are relevant to both Griffith’s claims and Diggs’ defamation lawsuit.

The motion further accuses Diggs of failing to fully participate in the discovery process. Griffith’s attorneys argue that Diggs shouldn’t be allowed to pursue his lawsuit while allegedly refusing to produce financial documents they believe are relevant.

“Mr. Griffith is looking forward to showing the world in Court that regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs’ high-priced New York Lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs’ unwanted sexual advances and his brother’s violent attacks,” Griffith’s attorney, Jake Lebowitz, previously said.

The Allegations

As BOSSIP previously reported, Griffith first went public in August with allegations that Diggs drugged and sexually assaulted him during an encounter in May 2023.

According to Page Six, Griffith later shared additional details, alleging that Diggs assaulted him both inside his home and in his vehicle. Griffith claims he rejected Diggs’ alleged sexual advances and that, days later, Diggs retaliated by arranging a violent attack against him in Los Angeles.

Griffith alleges the assault was carried out by Diggs’ brother, Darez Diggs, along with two other associates.

At the time, Page Six also reported that Griffith posted what he says is supporting evidence on Instagram, including alleged direct messages with Diggs discussing being “outed.” He also shared photos of Diggs wearing clothing Griffith claims belonged to him, along with what he says are receipts documenting the items.

“Chris Griffith is going to have his say and is looking forward to getting justice for the sexual and physical attacks perpetrated against him,” attorney Jake Lebowitz told the outlet. “This attack came as a direct result of Mr. Diggs’s rebuffed sexual advances toward Mr. Griffith.”

Diggs’ original defamation lawsuit also pointed to Griffith’s social media activity, alleging that Griffith shared the accusations with nearly 100,000 Instagram followers while tagging actress Sarah Jessica Parker and boot brand UGG, which had recently partnered with Diggs on a campaign. While the lawsuit did not specifically claim the posts cost him that partnership, Diggs argued the allegations caused significant damage to his public image and business opportunities.

Stefon Diggs’ Male Sexual Assault Accuser Claims He Submitted Over 100 Pages of Messages With The NFL Star was originally published on bossip.com