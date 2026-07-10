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The Parents Of Nolan Wells Break Their Silence On GMA

This morning, Elmore and Christine Wonsley, the parents of Nolan Wells, broke their silence on GMA with their lawyer Benjamin Crump. Their son Nolan died after a trip with friends

Published on July 10, 2026

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This morning, Elmore and Christine Wonsley, the parents of Nolan Wells, broke their silence on GMA with their lawyer Benjamin Crump as they spoke to Michael Strahan. Their son Nolan died after a trip with friends during the 4th of July weekend.

The 18 yr-old black teen vanished during a Mississippi boating trip with friends who returned without him and claimed they didn’t know where he was and he had left his cell phone. Nolan’s body washed ashore days later.

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