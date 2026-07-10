Better In Brown: Nike Dunk Low "Bronze Eclipse"

Nike

In the world of sneaker culture, there are some silhouettes that simply will always be a go-to shoe for many. The classic Nike Dunk Low is without a doubt one of the special few, and we can expect a catching set of new coloways to start popping up at select Swoosh retailers for Fall 2026.

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The current standout is a “Bronze Eclipse” iteration, which immediately grabs attention thanks to the primary rich brown hue on the toe box and heel overlay. Adding further to the color-block appeal is a clean Pale Ivory on the side panels, aged Pale Vanilla midsole and Black on the mudguard, outsole and signature Swoosh to create a crisp outline overall. The refined color palette is matched by the premium materials used throughout, including a combination of grained leather, premium suede and twill fabric.

Not only a great choice to step into autumn with, it’s also worth mentioning how well these blend next to melanated skin.

The Nike Dunk Low “Bronze Eclipse” is available now at select retailers and online for $130. Get a closer look below: