Simone Biles Shuts Down Hater Who Asked Why She Was Invited To Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding

Biles attended the extravagant event alongside her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, and together the couple delivered one of the evening’s best-dressed moments. However, as thousands of fans flooded the comments section with compliments for the couple, one social media user attempted to question why Biles had even been invited to the wedding.

Simone Biles knows how to make an entrance, and how to shut down critics with just a few words. The Olympic gymnastics legend turned heads when she shared stunning Instagram photos on July 7 of the custom maroon haute couture gown she wore to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden. Designed by celebrated Vietnamese designer Đỗ Long, the unforgettable look perfectly matched the glamour of one of the year’s most talked-about celebrity celebrations.

Commenting on her July 6 Instagram post, the user asked , “When has Simone Biles and Taylor Swift even spoken to each other?”

Simone Biles delivered a classy response.

It didn’t take long for the seven-time Olympic medalist to respond. Rather than ignore the remark, Biles reminded followers that social media offers only a small glimpse into her personal life.

“Remember this,” she replied, “I only show y’all what I want y’all to know.”

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With that simple response, Biles once again proved she’s just as quick with a comeback as she is on the balance beam and confident, in the face of spite.

That big bold energy was on display with the dramatic avant-garde gown Biles wore to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. It featured a striking halter neckline, a sculpted bodice with a subtle waist cutout, and layers upon layers of rich burgundy leather fringe embellished with silver metallic eyelets and sparkling red gemstones. The intricate details created the illusion of shimmering chainmail, while a romantic tulle train cascaded from one hip, adding even more drama to the couture creation.

She completed the head-turning ensemble with an embellished red crystal clutch and dazzling diamond heart-drop earrings from Maison Spoiled High Jewelry. Owens complemented his wife perfectly in a deep burgundy velvet tuxedo jacket with sleek black satin lapels, paired with tailored black trousers and an elegant black bow tie, making the couple one of the night’s most stylish duos.

Fortunately, the overwhelming majority of fans were far more interested in celebrating the couple’s fashionable appearance than questioning the guest list.

“Make this black love last forever. Your guys are a beautiful couple. That dress is everything,” one admirer wrote.

Another fan added, “Y’all look amazingly beautiful!!”