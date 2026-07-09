ThisIsSad — Big Tigger’s Estranged Wife Alicia Brown Arrested On Kidnapping-Related Warrant As Celebs Take Sides

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The latest development in the saga between Big Tigger, born Darian Morgan, and his estranged wife is raising eyebrows, as it involves an alleged kidnapping.

The radio personality’s wife, Alicia Brown, has been arrested in Georgia on a warrant related to kidnapping. According to reports from TMZ, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office tracked down Brown’s SUV on Monday, July 6, after receiving a BOLO (“be on the lookout”) connected to outstanding kidnapping-related warrants out of Maryland.

Authorities told the outlet that Brown was arrested without incident during a felony traffic stop on Interstate 85. Two young children were inside the vehicle with her, and at the traffic stop, they were safely recovered. Big Tigger’s child, whom he shares with Brown, was one of the kids in the car.

Per investigators, the Maryland warrants stem from the 2019 disappearance of a 10-year-old child. Now that she’s been arrested, Brown reportedly faces a felony interference with child custody charge in Georgia, with officials saying she’ll be extradited to Maryland.