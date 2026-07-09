Michael Jackson’s Kids At War Over His $789 Million Estate

Seems like the worst family battles happen after there is money tied to a death in the family. Mo’ money, mo’ problems as Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris continues her battle to control her father’s estate causing distance with her brothers. The tension between the siblings existed long before the “Michael” movie was released and they barely speak to each other. Paris is the one that has mostly been in the spotlight due to her self proclaimed drug addictions and her criticism of the movie, claiming it was dishonest.

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