Passport, Please! 10 Black Cultural Experiences That Deserve A Spot On Your Summer Bucket List

Source: DisobeyArt / Getty There is something special about traveling with intention. Summer vacations do not always have to be centered around beaches and luxury resorts. Sometimes the most meaningful trips are the ones that reconnect us with our history, celebrate our culture, and remind us of the people and places that continue to shape the Black experience. Check out 10 Black cultural experiences to add to your summer bucket list inside. If you are looking to make memories that go beyond the typical getaway, consider building your summer bucket list around destinations that celebrate Black excellence, resilience, creativity, and community. From a first-of-its-kind cruise experience like the One Voyage cruise to museums like the newly opened Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, these experiences preserve our stories for future generations and definitely deserve a spot on your summer itinerary. Scroll on for 10 Black cultural experiences to add to your summer travel plans. RELATED CONTENT: Freaky Fun In The Sun: 5 Ways To Elevate Your Vacation Sex To Heights Above The Mile High Club! 10 Experiences To Add To Your Summer Bucket List

1. Set Sail On The One Voyage Cruise Source: iOne Creative Services / Reach Media If you have been searching for a vacation that blends relaxation with culture, the One Voyage Cruise is worth considering. Created by Black America Web, the cruise brings together live entertainment, community, music, and cultural experiences while sailing to tropical destinations. It offers travelers an opportunity to connect with fellow cruisers while celebrating Black joy on the open water. Learn more through One Voyage’s website.

2. Visit The Obama Presidential Center In Chicago Source: Win McNamee / Getty One of the newest cultural destinations in the country, the Obama Presidential Center invites visitors to explore the lives and legacy of President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama while encouraging civic engagement for future generations. The campus also hosts exhibitions, community programming, and public events throughout the summer.

3. Experience The National Museum of African American History and Culture Source: Astrid Riecken / Getty No Black travel bucket list feels complete without a visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. From artifacts documenting slavery and the Civil Rights Movement to galleries celebrating music, sports, politics, and entrepreneurship, the museum tells the story of Black America through thousands of powerful objects and exhibitions.

4. Spend A Weekend In Oak Bluffs On Martha’s Vineyard Source: Arnold Turner / Getty Oak Bluffs has served as a beloved summer destination for Black families for generations. Known for its historic cottages, beautiful beaches, and the annual African American Film Festival and cultural events, the town continues to be a gathering place for Black professionals, artists, and vacationers seeking both relaxation and tradition.

5. Explore Sag Harbor, The Black Hamptons Sag Harbor has long been one of the East Coast’s most treasured Black vacation communities. Affectionately called the Black Hamptons, the area offers waterfront dining, boutique shopping, cultural history, and a peaceful escape while honoring decades of Black homeownership and community building.

6. Plan A History-Filled Atlanta And Montgomery Trip Pair two of the South’s most important destinations into one unforgettable road trip. Start in Atlanta by walking the BeltLine before visiting Ebenezer Baptist Church, the Apex Museum, and the historic Auburn Avenue district, where much of the city’s Black history comes alive. Then continue to Montgomery, Alabama, to experience the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a powerful memorial honoring the victims of racial terror lynching and encouraging reflection on America’s ongoing pursuit of justice.

7. Walk Through Tulsa’s Greenwood District (Black Wall Street) Source: nattrass / Getty Before it was destroyed during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Greenwood was one of the most prosperous Black business districts in America. Today, visitors can explore the Greenwood Cultural Center, the Greenwood Rising History Center, local Black-owned businesses, and memorials honoring the community’s resilience. It’s both an educational and inspiring stop that connects visitors to an important chapter of Black history.

8. Celebrate Black Creativity At Essence Festival Of Culture Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Held every summer in New Orleans, the Essence Festival of Culture is much more than a music festival. It’s a celebration of Black entrepreneurship, wellness, beauty, food, entertainment, and community. Between powerhouse concerts, panel discussions, Black-owned marketplaces, and networking opportunities, it’s one of the country’s biggest gatherings celebrating Black culture.

9. Visit The International African American Museum In Charleston Opened in 2023, the International African American Museum sits on the historic site where nearly half of all enslaved Africans brought to the United States first arrived. Through immersive exhibits, genealogy resources, art, and storytelling, the museum honors both the painful history and extraordinary resilience of the African diaspora.