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Jermaine Dupri Sues Sony Over Music Royalties

Legendary producer Jermaine Dupri has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Sony for underpayments and withheld royalties after a 2025 audit revealed accounting errors that affected So So Def.

Published on July 7, 2026

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Legendary producer Jermaine Dupri has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Sony for underpayments and withheld royalties after a 2025 audit revealed accounting errors that affected So So Def Recordings. Money was missing from albums by Kriss Kross, Usher, Mariah Carey, Xscape. Da Brat and Jagged Edge.

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