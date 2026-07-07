Jermaine Dupri Sues Sony Over Music Royalties
Legendary producer Jermaine Dupri has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Sony for underpayments and withheld royalties after a 2025 audit revealed accounting errors that affected So So Def Recordings. Money was missing from albums by Kriss Kross, Usher, Mariah Carey, Xscape. Da Brat and Jagged Edge.
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