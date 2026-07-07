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Rihanna Uplifts Fan Battling Cancer

A video has gone viral featuring Rihanna being a compassionate artist and uplifting a fan that explains her hair looks a certain way because she is fighting cancer. Rihanna says to be herself.

Published on July 7, 2026

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A video has gone viral featuring Rihanna being a compassionate artist and uplifting a fan that explains her hair looks a certain way because she is fighting cancer. Rihanna says to be herself because she is fire.

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