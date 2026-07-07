Rihanna Uplifts Fan Battling Cancer
A video has gone viral featuring Rihanna being a compassionate artist and uplifting a fan that explains her hair looks a certain way because she is fighting cancer. Rihanna says to be herself because she is fire.
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