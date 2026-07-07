Lil Wayne Finally Denies Engagement To 23 Yr-Old Rumor
Rapper Lil Wayne has finally denied the rumor of his alleged engagement to 23 yr-old social media influencer Madi Cannon. The rumor has been out their for months on the 20 yr age gap but now it appears that the relationship has come to an end.
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