Michael Rubin’s White Party Drew Black Excellence To The Hamptons—And The Fashion Did Not Disappoint

Source: Michael Rubin / Instagram: @michaelrubin

There are very few invitations in entertainment that carry as much weight as Michael Rubin’s annual White Party. Every summer, the Fanatics CEO transforms his impressive Hamptons estate into one of the most exclusive gatherings of the season, where athletes, musicians, actors, business moguls, and fashion insiders all show up in one color: white. And this year, Black excellence once again took center stage and indeed ate.

The guest list was the who’s who of culture. Jay-Z arrived alongside Alicia Keys, who later treated partygoers to a memorable performance that included “Empire State of Mind.” Cardi B was also among the night’s performers, while Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg kept the energy high throughout the celebration. Lala Anthony, Ciara, Jordyn Woods, and more dynamic Black stars were all a sight for sore eyes as they paraded around in their white regalia.

Black Celebs Steal the Show at Michael Rubin’s White Party

The celebrity sightings didn’t stop there. Fashion favorite Teyana Taylor made an appearance, joined by DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Odell Beckham Jr., and Kevin Durant, among many others. Whether they came to chill, celebrate the holiday weekend, or simply enjoy one of the year’s most coveted parties, the Black stars in attendance ensured the culture was well represented.

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Of course, an all-white dress code is only as good as the people rocking it, and this crowd understood the assignment. From backless frocks and frilly silhouettes to sparkling embellishments and designer accessories, some of our favorite celebrities proved that wearing one color doesn’t have to mean playing it safe. Jump in below to take a look at the Black celebrities who delivered the most unforgettable fashion moments from Michael Rubin’s 2026 White Party.