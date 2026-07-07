A New Community for Women of Domestic Violence

Welcome to the Heights🧡 A new community providing a place for domestic violence survivors and their children to live, heal, and thrive.

This community of housing is name after Richmond’s own Civil Rights Leader, Dr. Dorothy Height. It’s such an honor to collaborate with the YWCA building stronger, safer and flourishing communities.

Construction is underway for the 21 affordable townhomes and Sprout School Project in Highland Springs, VA. A safety community for families connected to the YWCA.

It’s a collaborative affair with Dominion Energy, the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, public, private and nonprofit sectors.

It’s an honor to sign the elevator shaft beam along with Henrico County Manager John Mr. Vithoulkas, members from the Dominion Energy Foundation and the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust. Congrats YWCA Richmond 🧡