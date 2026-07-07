How to Operate Retail Cannabis Market in VA? Take Survey
The Virginia Cannabis Control Authority is asking for public input about how a retail cannabis market will operate in the state. On Monday, the agency opened a survey asking for input from those who will be affected by regulations tied to that marketplace. The CCA says the feedback will help regulators understand the public’s concerns ahead of any rule-making.
Take the survey, your input matters. You have until July 21, 2026.
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