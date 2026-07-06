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Beyonce Drops New Single “Morning Dew (Donk)”

As part of her upcoming 20th anniversary re-issue of her album B'-d'Day, Beyonce has released a new single entitled "Morning Dew (Donk)," which is her first solo track in two years.

Published on July 6, 2026

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As part of her upcoming 20th anniversary re-issue of her album B’-d’Day, Beyonce has released a new single entitled “Morning Dew (Donk),” which is her first solo track in two years. B’Day was a huge success for Beyonce and the re-release will be available on September 4th.

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