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Alicia Keys Claims That U.S. Women Don’t Have Equal Rights

Singer Alicia Keys has sparked controversy after claiming that women in the United States do not have equal rights as part of the advertisement for the People's Bill of Rights 250 initiative.

Published on July 6, 2026

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Singer Alicia Keys has sparked controversy after claiming that women in the United States do not have equal rights as part of the advertisement for the People’s Bill of Rights 250 initiative.

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