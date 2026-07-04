Black American Songs That Speak to the Soul of the Nation
Black Voices, American Stories: Songs That Still Speak to the Soul of the Nation
This year, America celebrates its semiquincentennial. However, Black Americans’ patriotism is still complicated. As our freedoms continue to be challenged by an administration determined to hold on to power at any cost, the fight continues.
In the playlist below, we highlight songs that honor the resilience of the Black American experience. From the Civil Rights movement to today, Black voices continue to shape the conscience of our culture.
Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing – James Weldon Johnson
Strange Fruit – Billie Holiday
A Change Is Gonna Come – Sam Cooke
To Be Young, Gifted and Black – Nina Simone
What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye
Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud – James Brown
War – Edwin Starr
Revolution Will Not Be Televised – Gil Scott-Heron
America – Prince & The Revolution
Fight The Power – Public Enemy
The Message – Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five
Changes – 2Pac
Alright – Kendrick Lamar
This Is America – Childish Gambino
Be Free – J. Cole
We The People… – A Tribe Called Quest
Freedom – Beyoncé
Glory – Common & John Legend
Black Voices, American Stories: Songs That Still Speak to the Soul of the Nation was originally published on majicatl.com
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